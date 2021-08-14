No end in sight as raging western wildfires cause critical resource limitations

The Dixie Wildfire has now incinerated more than 800 square miles (well over 2,000 square kilometers) of woodlands. Image - CalFire

A month-old wildfire burning through forestlands in Northern California lurched toward a small lumber town as blazes across the U.S. West strained resources and threatened thousands of homes with destruction.

The wildfire is but one of 103 large fires and complexes that have burned over 1,989,846 acres in 14 states as of August 14, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Nearly 25,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country.

The number of firefighters on the ground today is more than double the number of firefighters sent to contain forest fires at this time a year ago, and the agency is facing “critical resources limitations,” said Anthony Scardina, a deputy forester for the agency’s Pacific Southwest region, per US News.

Over 6,100 firefighters are battling the Dixie Fire, the largest of the over 100 wildfires across the western U.S. Besides incinerating much of the town of Greenville in Northern California, the fire has also destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses, and other structures.

Active Fire Mapping Program – Current Large Incidents as of August 14, 2021. Image courtesy of the NICC

The fire, which at this time is only 31 percent contained, had ravaged more than 800 square miles (well over 2,000 square kilometers) — an area larger than the city of London — and continued to threaten more than a dozen rural and forest communities.

Other notable active large fires include the Schneider Springs, Cub Creek 2, Spur, Green Ridge, Black Butte, West Lolo Complex, and Alder Creek Fires. The Dixie and Skyline Ridge Complex fires remain very active.

The forecast doesn’t look good for the west

The Associated Press is reporting there is a real danger of new fires erupting because of unstable weather conditions, including a chance of thunderstorms that could bring lightning to Northern California, Oregon, and Nevada, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The DixieFire in Butte and Plumas county. Image courtesy of CalFire.

“Mother Nature just kind of keeps throwing us obstacles our way,” said Edwin Zuniga, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which was working with the Forest Service to surround the Dixie Fire.

In southeastern Montana, firefighters and residents were scrambling to save hundreds of homes as flames advance across the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

At the present time, the wildfire is about 51 percent contained, however, its southern edge was still burning near the tribal headquarters town of Lame Deer, where a mandatory evacuation remained in place, and a second fire was threatening from the opposite direction.

Smoke from the blazes grew so thick Friday that the health clinic in Lame Deer was shut down after its air filters could not keep up with the pollution, Northern Cheyenne Tribe spokesperson Angel Becker said.

Smoke also drove air pollution levels to unhealthy or very unhealthy levels in parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Northern California, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Widespread smoke will continue across northern California, the Pacific Northwest, the northern Great Basin, and the Northern Rockies.