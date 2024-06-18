Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Nintendo surprises fans by announcing new ‘Zelda’ game

AFP

Published

Nintendo said that in 'The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom' video game, fans will be able to play as Princess Zelda herself rather than the elf-like warrior Link
Nintendo said that in 'The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom' video game, fans will be able to play as Princess Zelda herself rather than the elf-like warrior Link - Copyright AFP/File I-Hwa CHENG
Nintendo said that in 'The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom' video game, fans will be able to play as Princess Zelda herself rather than the elf-like warrior Link - Copyright AFP/File I-Hwa CHENG

Nintendo surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing a new chapter in its 40-year-old “Zelda” saga, one of the Japanese video game giant’s biggest cash-cows.

During an event broadcast on the web, the firm said “The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom” would be scheduled for release on the Switch console on September 26.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of the Zelda series, said on the webcast that fans would be able to play as Princess Zelda herself rather than the elf-like warrior Link — a first for an official entry into the game’s cannon.

“This time around Link has vanished and it’s up to Princess Zelda to step into the protagonist’s role,” Aonuma said in comments dubbed into English on the webcast.

Each new chapter of Zelda is eagerly awaited by fans — the franchise has racked up well over 140 million sales since it began in 1986.

Last year’s edition, “Tears of the Kingdom”, sold 10 million copies in just three days, Nintendo said at the time. 

The firm showed on its webcast some gameplay from the new title, revealing cartoon-style graphics similar to its 2019 title “Link’s Awakening” rather than the sleek realism of last year’s entry.

The saga is credited with helping to forge “open world” games where the player is free to roam in virtual landscapes — an idea later taken up by games from “Grand Theft Auto” to “Skyrim”.

In this article:Gaming, Japan, Lifestyle, Nintendo, zelda
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Oxford University researchers found no evidence that Facebook membership is harmful The Oxford University researchers found no evidence that Facebook membership is harmful

Social Media

Op-Ed: Health warnings on social media? See any other problems?

Take the money out of posting this garbage on social media and it’ll stop.

4 hours ago

Business

Shopping for data: Consumers increasingly concerned about data privacy

The survey was based on the responses from 282 CX practitioners, service leaders, experience designers, analysts and consultants.

21 hours ago
The Akira hacker group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack in Sweden The Akira hacker group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack in Sweden

Business

AI-boosted cyberattacks pose threat to small businesses

These attacks are designed to deceive employees into revealing sensitive information or downloading malicious software.

21 hours ago
Bae Jin-soo is one of the biggest names in South Korea's thriving billion-dollar webtoon industry Bae Jin-soo is one of the biggest names in South Korea's thriving billion-dollar webtoon industry

Tech & Science

Meteoric rise of South Korea’s webtoons powers Nasdaq IPO

Webtoon Entertainment, the most popular digital comics hosting platform, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the US Nasdaq stock.

36 mins ago