NFTs: Now available in a special color

What else can be converted into a non-fungible token (NFT)? Anything that can be looked at is ripe for consideration, it appears. The latest development in the NFT digital space is…color.

The adoption of a specific tint marks Pantone’s entrance into the world of NFTs. For this, Pantone has collaborated with the blockchain, Tezos, and Paris-based multidisciplinary artist, Polygon1993.

To launch the event Pantone ran a completion that gave away nine ‘unique’ NFTs inspired by the 2022 Color of the Year.

The color of the year was set as PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri. As to what Very Perry looks like, it is a sort of purple color. Or as Pantone describe it as:

“A dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone… he faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red, this happiest and warmest of all the blue hues introduces an empowering mix of newness.”

The artist Polygon1993 collaborated with Pantone to create this collection of digital glitch art using a combination of techniques that incorporate analog cameras and merge it with current digital tools.

The aim here was to create a sense of motion while working with still imagery. a process called circuit bending. To achieve this, Polygon1993 utilized small knobs and buttons to capture everything in high-definition. The slightest movement of a knob creates a completely new shape, so it had to be handled with precision to ensure each piece was executed correctly.

Polygon is a French director, visual artist and scenographer. The artist sets out to “explore the infinite possibilities of creation using analog synths and video processors.”

The artist’s use of the color is intended to illustrate the fusion of modern life where people expect to interact with the digital and physical interchangeably and how that affects the future of color.

Five of these were provided through a giveaway on Instagram and the other four formed part of a competition at the “Pantone Very Peri” room inside the Tezos experience at the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2022 film festival. In addition, visitors could immerse themselves in the color and view the NFTs inside the “Very Peri” room at the installation.

This development marked Pantone’s first-ever NFT collaboration, as part of a self-declared mission to make art accessible to all.