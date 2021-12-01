Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

New Twitch tool helps battle ban evaders

Gaming platform Twitch introduced a tool that detects and blocks users who evade bans.

Published

New Twitch tool helps battle ban evaders
Stalkers have been known to enter Twitch chat rooms and flood the moderators or others with insults or offensive images - Copyright AFP/File Martin BUREAU
Stalkers have been known to enter Twitch chat rooms and flood the moderators or others with insults or offensive images - Copyright AFP/File Martin BUREAU

Gaming platform Twitch on Tuesday introduced a tool that detects and blocks users who evade bans, a longstanding problem for victims of harassment.

The leader in live videogame streaming has struggled for months to stem a wave of racist and homophobic harassment, which includes so-called “hate raids” against certain content creators.

Stalkers have been known to enter chat rooms and flood the moderators or others with insults or offensive images.

While the creators or mods can ban such users, some still find ways back in, often by creating new anonymous accounts.

The new tool was created “to help you identify those users based on a number of account signals… so you can take action as needed,” Twitch said in a statement.

The tool uses machine learning software, a form of artificial intelligence, that the company says analyzes accounts and flags suspicious ones as either “likely” or “possible” fraudsters to moderators.

“No machine learning will ever be 100 percent accurate,” Twitch said. “That’s why Suspicious User Detection doesn’t automatically ban all possible or likely evaders.”

Twitch claims to host more than 30 million users per day. The platform is owned by tech giant Amazon, which dominates the global cloud-computing industry.

In August, gamers united to urge the company to respond to the hate raids as concern mounted that Twitch was failing to ward off hackers and abusers.

Twitch has filed a complaint against two users in Europe who it says manage multiple accounts under different identities and have generated thousands of automated bots in a matter of minutes to harass their victims.

In this article:Games, Gaming, Technology, twitch
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

World

Canada confirms its first two cases of the Omicron variant

There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

16 hours ago
Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook

Life

Thousands of addicts lost their lives in 2020 when they should have been saved

Drug and alcohol addiction treatment experts blame treatment services closing their doors to addicts during the pandemic.

16 hours ago

World

Empire State Building lights up to honor Josephine Baker

New York's Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker.

16 hours ago

World

Moderna boss says vaccines likely no match for Omicron: FT

Existing Covid-19 jabs will struggle against the Omicron variant and it will take months to develop a new shot that works.

21 hours ago