Life

New study shows that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated impacts of extreme heat

Heat warnings in western US and Canada as wildfires burn
The western United States and Canada are in the grips of another dangerous heatwave - Copyright AFP/File STR
The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the impacts of extreme heat during the summer of 2020, particularly on already vulnerable populations, according to a new study led by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).

During the summer of 2020, slightly more than a quarter of the US population suffered from the effects of extreme heat, according to the study published in Environmental Research Letters August 6.

Researchers surveyed more than 3,000 people across the U.S., asking them about their perception and experiences of extreme heat, symptoms of heat stress, and strategies and challenges in escaping the heat.

Close to 26 percent of the people surveyed reported health symptoms like nausea and cramps, as well as a decreased ability to focus, however, low-income households were 68 percent more likely to experience heat-related health symptoms than high-income households.

One obvious problem associated with the coronavirus pandemic came out in this study. Health safety-nets broke down. Thirty percent of people said it was more difficult to access medical care and 20 percent of people could not adequately cool their homes, often because of the high cost.

“When we have extreme heat with other events, a lot of the safety nets people put in place to adapt, cope and respond were disrupted so that more people were at risk for extreme heat,” said Olga Wilhelmi, lead author, and scientist at NCAR, reports the Daily Camera. “It’s important to consider some of the preparedness and adaptation to extreme heat in the context of multiple hazards.”

Safety measures like being able to check on loved ones actually serve an important role in heat protection, said co-author and University of Colorado Colorado Springs Professor Mary Hayden, and were not possible because of lockdown restrictions and other measures.

Some households couldn’t afford to cool their homes, even with a window fan. Image – Fletcher, Public Domain

Impacts of extreme heat are likely to get worse

Even though this study focused on the summer of 2020, we have to consider the brutal heatwaves that are hitting the U.S. in 2021, especially in the western states, and the likelihood that we will be experiencing more of them this year.

Heat is already the biggest weather-related killer of Americans, according to the National Weather Service, and this means government officials are going to have to become creative in how to help people this summer, and also in the years ahead as the climate crisis likely worsens, reports The Guardian.

“Looking ahead, it’s critical that local, state, and federal officials have the necessary resources to safeguard the health of the most vulnerable,” said Wilhelmi.

Wilhelmi added: “We have known about extreme heat risk for several decades, and the pandemic really showed how vulnerable some segments of society are, especially in a multi-hazard situation. Hot weather and a pandemic really came together to amplify systemic vulnerabilities that we have known about for many years.”

Simply having air-conditioning is not going to be the big answer. Wilhelmi says. “It’s important to think about other strategies going forward, given the situation with energy and poverty and the growing threat of extreme heat events.”

