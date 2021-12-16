New Study: Omicron multiplies 70 times faster in the human bronchus

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Image captured and colorized at NIAID's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana. Source - NIAID, CC SA 2.0.

New research from a team in Hong Kong offers a clue to why the Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading so astonishingly fast around the world: it may be multiplying 70 times quicker within our lower airways.

The laboratory-based study, led by researchers from the LKS Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong, was shared online as a press release on Wednesday and is currently undergoing peer review for publication, according to CBC Canada.

In the study, researchers are able to provide possibly the first information on how the novel Variant of Concern (VOC) of SARS-CoV-2, the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 infects the human respiratory tract.

In the laboratory, scientists applied the Omicron, Delta, and the original SARS-CoV-2 samples to tissue taken from two parts of the human respiratory system: the lungs and also the bronchus, the tubes that connect the lungs to the windpipe.

Twenty-four hours later, the Omicron variant was found to have replicated about 70 times faster in bronchial tissue than the Delta variant, and around 70 times faster than the “original” virus.

The study used three samples, applied to lung and bronchial tissues.

Interestingly, the Omicron variant spread 10 times slower in lung tissue than the original strain. It also spread slower than the Delta variant, although from the press release alone it was not clear by how much.

It is when the coronavirus gets into the lings – and not the bronchi – that can result in potentially life-threatening COVID-19 complications such as pneumonia and, in severe cases, acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS.

If these findings hold up to scrutiny, it could explain why those infected with the Omicron variant seem to have milder symptoms and milder illness. The finding also echoes early evidence from South Africa suggesting Omicron may be linked to a milder course of illness.

The authors of the Hong Kong study stressed that these lab results give only an indication of how Omicron could behave in living people.

“It is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication but also by the host immune response to the infection,” said Michael Chan Chi-wai, lead author of the study.

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 (in red) infected human bronchus tissues. Source – Dr. Michael Chan Chi-wai, et.al.

Whether Omicron will cause more virus in the upper airways but less virus in the lungs, and whether that will then translate into less severe disease, remains to be seen.

It would also be interesting to know how long the Omicron variant may stay in the bronchial tubes and how long it will remain viable, especially when it comes to the ease with which it can be spread.

Muge Cevik, an infectious diseases expert at the University of St. Andrews in Edinburgh, Scotland, argued in a Twitter thread Wednesday that much remains unknown.

“The only thing I am sure of is that Omicron will spread so quickly through the population, making it likely impossible to contain even with the most stringent measures & giving us very little time over the next few weeks. So get your vaccines & boosters!” she said.