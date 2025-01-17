New Silicon Valley startup, MHAYA.ai, uses patented GenAI to transform the $550 Bn talent industry

Mary V. Ruiz, CEO & Co-Founder, and Hari Sivaraman, Inventor & Co-Founder of MHAYA.ai. Photo courtesy of MHAYA.ai

Pretend for a moment that the hiring process is like a crowded farmer’s market, where traditional methods include vendors shouting over each other about the benefits of their produce, while buyers have various, less-than-scientific methods for selecting the best produce. They rely on what they can see and feel—those surface-level qualifications, flashy resumes, and gut instincts. Some produce is chosen because of superficial criteria while others are passed over because they don’t fit a familiar mold. This chaotic scene often leads to missed opportunities, biased choices, and even some ‘bad’ purchases.

In contrast, MHAYA.ai is like a seasoned connoisseur with a keen eye and advanced, research-backed tools, scanning the entire job marketplace with precision. It doesn’t just judge by surface-level criteria but analyzes the core. By understanding a candidate’s potential beneath the superficial, MHAHA.ai predicts which hires will last and which will ‘spoil.’ MHAYA’s Gen AI-driven approach filters out the noise, and selects the best produce not just for today but for the long haul, ensuring a harvest that’s diverse, is a great fit for personal and company growth, and is of the highest quality. Traditional methods might lead to Talent Acquisition picking a few good apples here and there, but MHAYA.ai cultivates a blossoming orchard.

AI’s potential in most industries is vast, but it is especially beneficial for talent acquisition. As with all good things, there are downsides and dangers. Using AI, especially in human resources, where livelihoods are hanging in the balance, requires thoughtful stewardship. Fortunately, MHAYA.ai’s Co-Founders, Hari Sivaraman (Inventor & Co-Founder) and Mary V. Ruiz (CEO & Co-Founder) are perfect for the job.

Together, they created a fair and dynamic solution that allows companies and HR teams to ‘hire right’ and make fair, unbiased, ethical, and transparent decisions in the hiring process. Sivaraman and Ruiz envision a hiring process ‘powered by MHAYA.ai,’ which establishes trust between companies and candidates through transparent, efficient, and fair recruitment practices. By combining the precision and scalability of Gen AI with a commitment to fairness, cultural ‘add,’ and long-term success, they ensure that companies and their hiring teams are able to find the “best fit” talent vs. the “first fit” talent.

“In this country, we have a problem of getting the best-fit candidates in the right jobs,” says Ruiz, capturing the essence of what MHAYA.ai seeks to solve. Traditional hiring processes often prioritize first-fit candidates, leading to suboptimal hiring decisions that can diminish productivity, increase turnover, and perpetuate unconscious bias. MHAYA.ai, with its patented, proprietary technology, directly tackles these issues, offering a scalable solution in a global HR market valued at over $550 billion.

Founding MHAYA.ai began with a powerful realization for both Sivaraman and Ruiz. A seasoned expert in AI and machine learning, Sivaraman shares, “I knew I needed to solve a problem of great magnitude for the world.” This vision resonated deeply with Ruiz, whose background in economics, statistics, go-to-market, and advocacy for underserved but active job seekers, including LatinX and those who identify as disabled, fueled her commitment to promoting full employment. “I’m a passionate advocate for those living with disabilities,” asserts Ruiz, “and I firmly believe there’s a job for everyone and that everyone is entitled to a job.” Sivaraman adds, “Mary and I both passionately support the idea that everybody’s human right is to have a job, which is pretty powerful.”

Ruiz’s leadership and business prowess, combined with Sivaraman’s technological expertise and vision, have forged a powerful partnership that is modernizing the future of hiring. “Hari and I had an initial conversation, and we said our light bulbs match,” says Ruiz. Their blend of product development and go-to-market strategy expertise has created a synergy driving MHAYA.ai’s unique approach.

As a Mexican-American, a twin, and a mother of twins who has defied the odds, along with being married to a woman and being neurodivergent, Ruiz’s unique life experiences provide a needed perspective that embraces diversity, resilience, and inclusivity. Often underestimated until she speaks, Ruiz leads with accountability, believing that everyone is a leader in their own right. Her approach to leadership at MHAYA is “like a center midfielder on the football pitch—I set others up for success and lead from within the team.”

“The hiring environment is fast-paced and competitive,” Ruiz notes. “Traditional methods often prioritize expediency over quality, making it challenging to match candidates’ true potential with job requirements. Our solution addresses this by ensuring a diverse pool while maintaining high standards.”

One of the key features of MHAYA.ai is it masks the demographic features of candidates to reduce as much bias as possible. “One of the biggest challenges that existing AI-based talent to opportunity matching systems face is the algorithmic bias that is caused by using historical data to train the AI, which leads the AI to amplify this bias,” explains Ruiz. “This is a dangerous side effect of using AI, especially in a field such as HR which deals with human livelihood.”

MHAYA leverages AI to analyze data swiftly and objectively, leading to more accurate hiring decisions. By focusing on objective qualifications, MHAYA minimizes human biases that often affect traditional hiring methods, fostering a fairer evaluation process. Instead of relying solely on past experience, MHAYA uses predictive analytics to assess a candidate’s future performance and fit within the company, ensuring long-term success.

Additionally, MHAYA incorporates AI-driven behavioral assessments to gauge cultural alignment, ensuring candidates will positively contribute to the team. Unlike static traditional methods, MHAYA’s AI continuously learns from hiring outcomes to refine its processes. The platform also provides a personalized candidate experience by tailoring interactions and feedback. Its AI-driven approach is scalable and efficient, allowing for quick and accurate hiring based on recruitment needs.

The milestones Sivaraman and Ruiz have achieved thus far with MHAYA.ai are impressive, but the journey is far from over. Looking ahead, MHAYA.ai aims to expand its technology beyond traditional recruitment processes to support full employment for all individuals, including those with disabilities. “From a vision standpoint, we’ve got some work to do. Our vision is ambitious,” Ruiz admits, acknowledging the ongoing commitment required to execute their continued mission, and this future-focused approach is what sets MHAYA.ai apart.

MHAYA.ai’s potential lies not just in its technology, but in Sivaraman and Ruiz’s commitment to solving a pervasive problem in the job market. With a strong foundation of ethical practices and unique solutions, they and MHAYA.ai are well-positioned to capitalize on a significant market opportunity.

As it continues to grow, MHAYA.ai’s impact will extend beyond just matching candidates to jobs—it could potentially shape the future of work itself, creating a more inclusive and efficient hiring landscape for all.