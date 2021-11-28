New quantum logic gates help to advance the quantum puzzle

A programmable photonic circuit has been developed that can execute various quantum algorithms and is potentially highly scalable. This device could pave the way for large-scale quantum computers based on photonic hardware. Image by 彭家杰. CC BY 2.5

A new error suppression technique for quantum computers enables a 2500 percent improvement in quantum algorithm success, according to scientists from quantum startup Q-CTRL. Q-CTRL was founded at the Quantum Control Lab at the University of Sydney in 2017 and focuses on developing hardware-agnostic, error-suppressing enterprise for quantum technology.

As things currently stand, due to error-prone hardware, quantum software developers can only run basic algorithms on quantum computers. This is for today’s applications as researchers seek ways to find useful applications in drug discovery, finance, logistics and more. The errors are apparent in recent algorithmic benchmarking experiments performed by the U.S. Quantum Economic Development Consortium.

With the recent innovation, scientists found that computational errors can be reduced at an unprecedented level by applying software that changes quantum logic gates. These are the building blocks of quantum algorithms and eventual real-world applications. Researchers believe the technique will accelerate the path to useful quantum computing years ahead of current projections.

With this, no changes to the test algorithm or hardware were required based on tests executed on multiple IBM quantum computers. The outcome was that the quantum logic gates were over 400 times more efficient in preventing computational errors than any previously demonstrated techniques.

Essential to this was the error-suppression technology and it paves the way for the eventual realization of the potential that quantum computing will offer. The computational power of quantum computing is expected to deliver transformational capabilities in applications ranging from drug discovery and enterprise logistics to finance.

The breakthrough was presented at the recent Quantum Software CEO Summit, which took place in New York during November 2021.