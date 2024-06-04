Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

New findings about the Sun’s magnetic field helps to predict solar storms

Astronomers have made significant progress in understanding the origins of the solar dynamo.
Avatar photo

Published

Composite video image from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series Solar Ultraviolet Imager instrument shows small-scale jetlet activity at the base of the solar corona, or the Sun’s upper atmosphere, and its extension to higher altitudes. This can be seen in the wavy structures emanating from the surface of the Sun. The observations were made over the course of approximately 10 hours on April 28, 2021. Credits: NASA/SDO/GOES-R
Composite video image from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series Solar Ultraviolet Imager instrument shows small-scale jetlet activity at the base of the solar corona, or the Sun’s upper atmosphere, and its extension to higher altitudes. This can be seen in the wavy structures emanating from the surface of the Sun. The observations were made over the course of approximately 10 hours on April 28, 2021. Credits: NASA/SDO/GOES-R

A new scientific finding addresses a 400-year-old mystery, one that was once explored by Galileo. The new model contradicts previous theories that the Sun’s magnetic field originates deep inside its interior (with estimates of 130,000 miles being common). The long-standing ‘deep origin theories’ could not explain rotation patterns of the Sun’s gas near its surface or how Sunspots follow patterns of magnetic activity.

Instead, the model, produced by Northwestern University scientists, identifies the magnetic fields coming from just below the surface. After running a series of complex calculations on a NASA supercomputer, the researchers discovered the magnetic field is generated about 20,000 miles below the Sun’s surface.

Astronomers have made significant progress in understanding the origins of the solar dynamo — the physical process that generates the magnetic field — but limitations have remained. Theories suggesting the dynamo has a deep origin, for example, predict solar features that astronomers have never observed, such as strong magnetic fields at high latitudes.

The new model accounts for torsional oscillations, a cyclical pattern of how gas and plasma flow within and around the Sun. Since the Sun is not solid like the Earth and moon, it does not rotate as one body. Instead, its rotation varies with latitude.

These findings could improve prediction systems for forecasting solar storms, which Earth experienced earlier this month, and which can cause havoc to telecommunications. While phenomena like the Northern Lights may look pretty, increased solar activity also risks damaging Earth-orbiting satellites and electricity grids.

The model also explains how Sunspots follow patterns of the Sun’s magnetic activity — another detail missing from the deep origin theory.

According to lead researcher Daniel Lecoanet: “Understanding the origin of the Sun’s magnetic field has been an open question since Galileo and is important for predicting future solar activity, like flares that could hit the Earth.”

He adds: “This work proposes a new hypothesis for how the Sun’s magnetic field is generated that better matches solar observations, and, we hope, could be used to make better predictions of solar activity.”

The study, “The solar dynamo begins near the surface,” appears in the science journal Nature.

In this article:Magnetic field, Solar storm, Space, Stars, sun
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Hacking group ShinyHunters has claimed to have accessed the accounts of 560 million Ticketmaster customers Hacking group ShinyHunters has claimed to have accessed the accounts of 560 million Ticketmaster customers

Tech & Science

Show cancelled: Risks aplenty from Ticketmaster data breach

ShinyHunters are well versed in the art of data breaches.

20 hours ago
Donald Trump has used aggressive rhetoric, including talk about 'the enemy within,' while campaigning for a second term as US president Donald Trump has used aggressive rhetoric, including talk about 'the enemy within,' while campaigning for a second term as US president

World

‘Enemy within’: Trump rhetoric rings alarm bells

Donald Trump has used aggressive rhetoric, including talk about 'the enemy within,' while campaigning for a second term as US president - Copyright AFP/File...

20 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Deepfakes, dumb fakes, and just plain wrong fakes — AI screws up big time

We’re now at the black hole formation stage of fakes.

20 hours ago
Campaigners say TikTok failed to detect ads riddled with election disinformation. Campaigners say TikTok failed to detect ads riddled with election disinformation.

Business

TikTok fails ‘disinformation test’ before EU vote, study shows

Campaigners say TikTok failed to detect ads riddled with election disinformation. - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JOE RAEDLEJoseph Boyle with Anuj Chopra in...

20 hours ago