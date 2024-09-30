Connect with us

New data reveals the changing face of automotive recalls

The DeMayo Law team analysed recall data to understand the growing role of software in automotive recalls, calculating the percentage of software recalls compared to hardware recalls for each year.
A new study shows that the number of software-related automotive recalls has risen year on year. This is based on data from the US Department of Transportation. The data set shows that Chrysler, Ford, and Mercedes are the manufacturers who had the most recalls overall.

As cars become increasingly computerised, some issues can be fixed via over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Though these updates are still categorised as a ‘recall’, they eliminate the need for a dealership visit. 

To investigate the rise of software-related recalls in the automotive industry, DeMayo Law conducted a study using recall data taken from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The results have been shared with Digital Journal.

The data collected spans from 2014 to 2024, categorising all recalls into software and hardware fixes, revealing the year-over-year changes in recall types. 

Table 1: The Percentage of Software-related Recalls, by Year

YearAll RecallsSoftware Recalls  Percent of All RecallsChange Year On Year
20142773412.27%N/A
20152794215.05%+22.64%
20163023712.25%-18.61%
20172963913.18%+7.54%
20183153912.38%-6.03%
20193134012.78%+3.22%
20203034414.52%+13.63%
20213816116.01%+10.25%
20223487621.84%+36.40%
20233568223.03%+5.47%
20242335121.89%-4.97%

Table 2: The Percentage of Hardware-related Recalls, by Year

YearAll RecallsHardware RecallsPercent of All RecallsChange Year On Year
201427724387.73%N/A
201527923784.95%-3.17%
201630226587.75%+3.30%
201729625786.82%-1.05%
201831527687.62%+0.92%
201931327387.22%-0.45%
202030325985.48%-2.00%
202138132083.99%-1.74%
202234827278.16%-6.94%
202335627476.97%-1.53%
202423318278.11%+1.49%

The total number of recalls has been steadily increasing over the past decade, with a large spike to 381 recalls in 2021. The analysed data only goes as far as April 2024, so the trend might continue upward as the year goes on.

Generally, the number of software recalls have been trending upward. The number of hardware recalls has remained relatively similar, aside from a spike to 320 in 2021. The percentage of hardware recalls has been trending downward year on year, while the percentage of software recalls has been going upward.

The percentage of software recalls saw a spike from 16 percent to 21.84 percent in 2022, and the percentage has remained in the 20s for each subsequent year. The percentage had always been in the mid-to-low teens for earlier years, so this is a significant difference.

The growing number of software-related recalls reflects changes in how cars are manufactured. The software and computer elements of cars have become much more important and integrated as cars become more advanced, while the number of faults and problems with these systems has increased as more software is introduced.

Which Manufacturers Had The Most Recalls?

The study also identified which car manufacturers have the highest percentage of software-related recalls, highlighting leaders in this technological shift.

Table 3: Software Recalls By Manufacturer

RankManufacturerNo. of OccurencesPercentage of All Software Recalls
1Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)8215.05%
2Ford Motor Company6612.11%
3Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC6011.01%
4General Motors, LLC498.99%
5Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC427.71%
6Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.397.16%
7BMW of North America, LLC376.79%
8Tesla, Inc.264.77%
9Hyundai Motor America254.59%
9Kia America, Inc.254.59%

Chrysler has been identified as the manufacturer with the highest percentage of software recalls, at 15.05 percent. Ford comes in second with 12.11 percent, a. Mercedes was in a close third with 11.01 percent. General Motors, which produces brands like Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac, was in fourth with 49 recalls. Tesla, Hyundai and Kia all had a very similar number and percentage of recalls. Tesla had 26 recalls, while Hyundai and Kia had 25.

Recalls By Component        

The study also examined which components were most frequently subject to software and hardware recalls, providing insights into evolving automotive technology trends and identifying key areas for manufacturer and regulator focus.

Table 3: Top 5 Components Affected by Software and Hardware Recalls (2014-2024)

Hardware
RankComponentNo. Of OccurrencesPercentage
1AIR BAGS52418.33%
2ELECTRICAL SYSTEM29610.36%
3POWERTRAIN2287.98%
4FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE1966.86%
5SEAT BELTS1776.19%
Software
RankComponentNo. of OccurrencesPercentage
1ELECTRICAL SYSTEM17031.19%
2BACK OVER PREVENTION7313.39%
3AIR BAGS529.54%
4POWERTRAIN448.07%
5EXTERIOR LIGHTING305.50%

For software recalls, electrical systems are the most common component affected, accounting for 31.19 percent of all software-related recalls. Interestingly, electrical systems are also the second most common component in hardware recalls (10.36 percent).

Airbags are the most frequent component in hardware recalls (18.33 percent) and the third most common in software recalls (9.54 percent). Back over prevention appears in the top 5 for software recalls (13.39 percent) but not for hardware, likely reflecting the increasing integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles.

Powertrain issues feature prominently in both hardware (7.98 percent) and software (8.07 percent) recalls. This indicates that as powertrain systems become more computerized, software issues are becoming as common as mechanical problems.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

