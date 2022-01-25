Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

New clinical data is promising for NR supplementation and anti-inflammatory effects

The results from the study show an immunomodulatory effect of NR through decreased IFN levels. The results are described as promising.

Published

US school bars vaccinated teachers, falsely citing risk to students
High rates of vaccine hesitancy are holding America back from herd immunity—and much of the blame lies with the “Disinformation Dozen,” researchers say. — Photo: © AFP Prakash SINGH
High rates of vaccine hesitancy are holding America back from herd immunity—and much of the blame lies with the “Disinformation Dozen,” researchers say. — Photo: © AFP Prakash SINGH

The results of a new pilot clinical trial showcase the anti-inflammatory effects of a new drug product of interest. This is ChromaDex’s proprietary Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, ingredient in monocytes (a type of white blood cell) extracted from two groups: young, healthy subjects and patients diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs. It can affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels.

The newly published data presents the 18th clinical trial demonstrating the health benefits of boosting NAD+ with Niagen.

Nicotinamide riboside is a part of the vitamin B3 family. It’s found in fruits, vegetables, meat, and milk. Nicotinamide riboside is changed in the body to a chemical called NAD+. The body needs NAD+ for many processes to work normally.

The study was a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled pilot study featuring 35 healthy volunteers (of an average age of 24 and an average body mass index of 24 kilograms per square metre).

The volunteers had their diets supplemented with 1000mg of nicotinamide riboside or with a placebo for seven days. To assess the effects, the researchers extracted white blood cells from the young, healthy subjects as well as from middle-aged lupus patients.

The matched controls were then exposed to an inflammation inducer to assess nicotinamide riboside’s anti-inflammatory effects.

The results laid a foundation for further research into the implications of nicotinamide riboside supplementation for patients with autoimmune disorders like lupus.

According to lead researcher Michael N. Sack: “This study supplies a mechanistic foundation as to how NR blunts monocyte immunity and supports the need for future studies in patients with monocyte-driven inflammatory disease.”

The research findings have been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. The research is titled “Boosting NAD+ blunts toll-like receptor-4 induced type-I interferon in control and systemic lupus erythematosus monocytes.”

In this article:antiinflammatory drug, Drugs, inflammation, nicotinamide riboside, pharmacology
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Jon Roskill Jon Roskill

Business

Everything you need to know about Day 1 at Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas

At Acumatica Summit 2022, the cloud ERP leader announced updates to its future-proof platform and new paths toward success.

5 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine — US and NATO send more troops, US Embassy ordered to leave

Russia is insisting on a return to a status quo which can no longer exist, even in theory.

14 hours ago
Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

Life

U.S. FDA limits use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatments

A man enters the Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 19, 2021. The manufacturers of the...

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Workforce provider stumbles under cyberattack

The incident left multiple public and private sector customers reliant on its software with their own operational problems.

16 hours ago