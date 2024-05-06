New antibiotic approved to fight multidrug-resistant bacteria

Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Public Health Image Library, NIAID, Image ID: 18139)

A new antibiotic to fight infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria has recently been approved by European authorities. Increasing bacterial resistance due to inappropriate use of antibiotics is one of the most important problems facing the modern scientific community. Also, the emergence of new resistant bacterial strains to current antibiotics has become a serious public health issue.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting a marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) for a drug called Emblaveo (generic name: aztreonam-avibactam).

The medicine is indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal and urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections caused by certain types of bacteria (aerobic Gram-negative organisms) where treatment options are limited. Gram-negative infections include those caused by Klebsiella, Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Escherichia coli, as well as other less common bacteria.

Infections due to Gram-negative bacteria that are resistant to many currently available antibiotics are a serious public health problem since patients have limited or sometimes no treatment options. Infections due to multidrug-resistant bacteria are estimated to cause 35,000 deaths in the European Union every year.

Emblaveo is a fixed-dose combination of two active substances, aztreonam and avibactam. Of these, aztreonam is already authorised for use in the EU on its own and avibactam is authorised for use in combination with another antibiotic (ceftazidime).

Aztreonam is an antibiotic that belongs to the group ‘beta-lactams’. The antimicrobial works by attaching to proteins on the surface of the bacteria. This binding process prevents the bacteria from building their cell walls, which kills them.

Avibactam blocks the action of many of the bacterial enzymes called beta-lactamases. These enzymes enable bacteria to breakdown beta-lactam antibiotics, such as aztreonam, making them resistant to the antibiotic’s action.

By blocking these enzymes, avibactam restores the activity of aztreonam against aztreonam-resistant bacteria.

As a drug product, Emblaveo will be available to be given by infusion into a vein, and therefore it is classed as a sterile pharmaceutical product.

EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) considered that the benefits of Emblaveo outweigh its risks for patients with infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria when they

have few or no therapeutic options remaining to fight the disease. It therefore would become one of the antimicrobials of last resort.

As part of the modifications to the way by which some pharmaceuticals can be approved, Emblaveo was evaluated under EMA’s accelerated assessment mechanism because it

is considered to be of major public health interest.