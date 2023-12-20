New analytical method enables improved insight into (mRNA) nanoparticles for future pharmaceutical products

A health worker prepares to administer a vaccine in Los Angeles, California in January 2022 - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. BROWN

Scientists have developed a new method to investigate nanoparticles containing messenger RNA (mRNA). This is important for the future development of medicines. In relation to medicines, for the consistent quality of such drug products, the size of the nanoparticles is important. mRNA nanomedicines, a ground-breaking technology that has led to the development of the first approved COVID-19 vaccine, was recently recognised by the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology.

To work effectively in the human body the mRNA needs protecting. Lipid-based nanoparticles are tiny droplets of fat-like molecules that serve as protective packaging for the mRNA.

The properties depend on composition, structure, manufacturing protocol, and other conditions. An important aspect of nanoparticles is their size. By their nature, nanoparticles can vary a little bit in size, some being a bit smaller, some a bit larger than the average value.

Since nanoparticles can vary a little bit in size and these variables may have an influence the stability and the behaviour of the final drug product. It is therefore important to control the particle size inside a pharmaceutical product to evaluate and ensure its quality.

With the new method, the particles are sorted by their size and analysed using X-rays. By using this method, drug developers can determine exactly how many particles of a certain size are in a drug product and what their properties are. The research comes from Scientists from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Hamburg, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Postnova Analytics GmbH, and BioNTech SE.

With the technology behind the method, it couples two techniques: asymmetrical-flow field-flow fractionation (AF4) and small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS). With these technologies, AF4 separates lipid-based nanoparticles from other parts of an mRNA nanomedicine and sorts them according to their size.

With the second technique, SAXS allows scientists to determine the structure and the number of the sorted particles. To do this unequivocally, it is necessary that only one type of particles is analysed at a time. This is why combining sorting and measuring is so important.

This information can help in comparing the quality of nanoparticle products and developing future nanomedicines with optimised properties.

Furthermore, the new method can be easily adapted by the pharmaceutical industry and academia and is expected to enable faster and more efficient development of new mRNA nanomedicines in the future. Potential applications include medicines to treat viral and bacterial infections, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

The research appears in the journal Nature titled “Quantitative size-resolved characterisation of mRNA nanoparticles by in-line coupling of asymmetrical-flow field-flow fractionation with small angle X-ray scattering.”