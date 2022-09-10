Net zero future hinges on our digital infrastructure: How ready are our models, platforms, and people?

Image by © Tim Sandle

Princeton University, in collaboration with Worley, has published a key report into the reality of reaching mid-century net zero, entitled ‘From Ambition to Reality: Measuring change in the race to deliver net zero’.

The report contains a framework of five shifts essential for transformation, emphasising how to convert thinking into action. These include deploying low-carbon technology relies on the readiness of our digital infrastructure. The leading indicators describe how rapid, scalable infrastructure development projects should be performing.

A scoring system is presented within the text which can be used as a framework for nations to rank the gap in these indicators between where a society currently are in 2022, and where societies need to be by 2026. As well as 2026, 2030 is called out for this is where the “highest” alert overall is placed. In other words, if action is not taken by 2030 the damage becomes irreversible.

The report also recommends that society needs to apply the COVID-19 vaccine rollout digital learnings to mass infrastructure deployment, using a ‘models, platforms, people’ framework. This is the primary mechanism for getting environmental messages across. Creating partnerships is another shift. In this unprecedented era of net-zero infrastructure change, it is essential for business and education providers to collaborate with governments to craft learning pathways for new technologies and skills.

Furthermore, addressing the technological and digital skills gap will be key to moving forward with infrastructure deployment. Other technologies like digital twins could allow investors, suppliers, governments and public stakeholders to participate in the entire project lifecycle through live visualisation.

The reason for these measures is because creating digital platforms society can trust will be key to moving forward with net zero. The researchers predict that digital platforms will be the foundation of transparency, community trust and shared value, which is essential to create when meeting environmental goals.

According to Sue Brown, Executive Group Director, Sustainability for Worley: “We developed the five shifts and the indicators of change to describe how the delivery of major industrial infrastructure needs to change to build the scale and enable the speed of delivery required to get to net zero by 2050.”

Continuing, Brown explains why digital solutions are essential for achieving the many deliverables: “But project delivery practices need to have radically transformed by 2030 for us to have any chance. Indicators of collaboration are particularly important to track, as this will be the key to driving more transparency, better participation, and more inclusive outcomes.”