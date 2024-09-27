Navigating the tech job market

Photo courtesy of Felicia Joyner

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Securing the right job in the fast-moving tech industry can be tough. With many professionals competing for top positions, standing out takes more than just technical skills.

Felicia Joyner’s latest book, Tekkie Visions: Crafting Your Future, is a must-read for anyone working in or looking to enter the tech field. With over 25 years of experience, Felicia has become a trusted advisor, helping professionals advance their careers.

She’s also the founder of TekBizTranslations, where she focuses on guiding “Tekkies” toward success. Her career includes positions as a Network Engineer, Subject Matter Expert, Technical Training Manager, and Business and Data Analyst for several Fortune 500 companies.

Understand industry trends

The technology job market is constantly shifting. New trends and innovations affect which skills are in demand. Joyner emphasizes the importance of staying updated on these trends. For example, jobs in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity have grown rapidly. By staying informed about industry developments, you can position yourself as a strong candidate in these high-demand areas.

Customize your application

Your resume, cover letter, and portfolio are key tools for grabbing a potential employer’s attention. Joyner recommends tailoring these materials for each application. Highlight the skills and experiences that match the job and show how you’ve achieved measurable results. Generic applications and resumes are often discarded by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) because there is not a good match to the key words. Customizing your resume increases the chances that your resume will be sent to the hiring manager.

Build your network

Networking is crucial in the tech industry. Many jobs are filled through internal referrals or word of mouth, without being advertised publicly. Building and maintaining a strong network can help you access these hidden opportunities. Attend industry events, use platforms like LinkedIn, and don’t hesitate to reach out to your connections for advice or introductions. Joyner highlights the importance of networking in her book, stressing how it can open doors you might not find otherwise.

Prepare for technical interviews

Technical interviews play a critical role in the hiring process within the tech industry. Joyner advises practicing for these interviews by brushing up on common coding challenges and reviewing important concepts in your field. Mock interviews can also help you get familiar with the interview format. Employers are looking for problem-solving skills, communication abilities, and how well you fit with the company’s culture, in addition to your technical expertise. Be prepared to showcase all of these qualities.

Consider alternative work arrangements

Alternative work arrangements are becoming more common in the tech industry. Joyner suggests that tech professionals consider remote work, contract positions, or freelance opportunities. These roles often offer greater flexibility and can lead to exciting projects or growth opportunities. In a fast-evolving market, being open to non-traditional roles can expand your options.

Final thoughts

Breaking into or advancing within the tech job market can be difficult. However, with the right strategies, you can increase your chances of success. Staying on top of market trends, customizing your application materials, networking effectively, and preparing for technical interviews are key steps. Considering alternative work arrangements can also broaden your career prospects.

With these strategies in mind, you’ll be well on your way to building a successful career in technology.

Tekkie Visions: Crafting Your Future is now available here.