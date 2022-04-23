Nature Conservancy Canada and Domtar announce largest private conservation agreement in Canadian history

Located in Northern Ontario, the Boreal Wildlands provide vital habitat for many plants and animals like bears, beavers, moose, wolves, lynx, threatened boreal caribou, and countless species of birds. Credit - Nature Conservancy Canada, Boreal Wildlands Project

On Friday, Domtar announced a long-term partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), established alongside the execution of the largest private land conservation agreement in Canadian history.

The 1,450 square kilometers (560 square miles) tract of boreal forest land is located in northern Ontario and is known as the Hearst Forest. It was managed as a wood supply to Domtar’s pulp and paper mills, according to a press release.

Domtar has agreed to transfer ownership of the land to NCC for $7 million below its appraised value as a part of this partnership. The federal and provincial governments are also chipping in, matching the land value with funds from the Natural Heritage Conservation Program and Greenlands Conservation Partnership, respectively.

The Boreal Wildlands are at the forefront of defending our planet’s biodiversity and slowing down the effects of climate change around the globe. Source – Nature Conservancy Canada, Boreal Wildlands Project

The tract of land will now be called the Boreal Wildlands Project, according to CBC Canada News, and will now be managed for research and conservation by the NCC.

It is quite fitting that the pact between Domtar and the NCC was formalized on Earth Day, April 22, 2022. The Nelson Daily notes that the project will have “enormous and positive impacts on two of the most pressing crises in the world today – biodiversity loss and climate change.”

The boreal forest in Canada holds more than 10 percent of the world’s total land-based carbon reserves and peatlands that absorb and store significant amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. It also shelters natural corridors — refuges for species at risk, including threatened woodland caribou.

“Conservation opportunities of this magnitude are incredibly rare, and NCC is thrilled to have the chance to work at this scale to make a difference for nature, for wildlife, and for people,” said Kristyn Ferguson, NCC’s program director for large landscapes in Ontario.

Johnville Bog and Forest Park, a protected area in Estrie, Quebec, Canada. Credit – Kerbla Edzerdla, CC SA 3.0.

“The more we learn about this area—the ability of its wetlands to store carbon, the wildlife habitat it provides, the cultural significance of the rivers within it – the clearer it becomes that Boreal Wildlands will have measurable positive impacts at scales from the local to the global.”

Once complete, the Boreal Wildlands will support Canada’s targets to conserve 25 percent of the country’s lands and waters by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030, the NCC said and will connect with two other provincial parks —Nagagamisis and Missinaibi — to form an ecological corridor.

