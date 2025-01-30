Natarajan Sankaran: Advancing enterprise technology through AI and ICT

Photo courtesy of Natarajan Sankaran

In his Dallas office, Natarajan Sankaran received news of his latest accomplishment, a 2025 Global Recognition Award for his work in information and communication technology (ICT). The recognition highlights his extensive contributions to artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise systems throughout his 20-year career.

Advancing AI applications in enterprise technology

“AI is no longer a mere tool. It is now becoming a strategic partner for solving some of the most complex challenges in enterprise technology,” Sankaran says. As a generative AI architect, he leads projects that demonstrate practical applications of AI across industries. His recent work includes developing AI models for blood morphology analysis and creating software that helps veterinarians extend pet lifespans.

The project applies machine learning algorithms to analyze microscopic blood images, enabling early disease detection. His team implemented deep learning networks that process thousands of blood samples per hour, reducing analysis time by 75 percent while maintaining 99 percent accuracy. The system has already helped extend hundreds of pets’ lives through early diagnosis.

Global companies spent more than 300 billion dollars on AI in 2025. Sankaran’s work integrating enterprise management systems (EMS) with AI analytics improved operations for international clients, earning recognition from leading ICT providers such as Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia.

Building success through challenges

While at Huawei, Sankaran successfully completed critical digital transformation projects despite fiscal challenges. “Those experiences shaped my strategy for leadership,” he says. “They taught me the importance of resilience, adaptability, and the ability to drive results while staying ahead of technological advancements and shifting customer expectations.”

His contributions extend to education. Speaking at a college’s annual event, Sankaran encouraged students to view challenges as opportunities for growth. “Guiding the next generation of engineers is as important as advancing technology,” he says.

Sankaran’s research-focused Master’s degree from Edith Cowan University produced published papers that continue to influence ICT development. His work combines academic research with practical implementation.

Developing sustainable technology

A 2025 Global Recognition Award recognizes Sankaran’s dedication to responsible technology development. “We have to ask ourselves not just what technology can do, but what it should do,” he emphasizes. This principle guides his work in AI and telecommunications, where he creates connectivity solutions that reduce environmental impact.

As a senior program manager, Sankaran integrates advanced data platforms with enterprise systems. His distributed computing framework reduced server energy consumption by 40 percent. He developed machine learning models that predict and prevent network outages, while his automated systems optimize resource allocation across global networks. These technical solutions improved efficiency while addressing environmental concerns.

Throughout his career, Sankaran has shown how technical expertise combined with practical implementation can improve business operations and enhance lives. His ongoing work continues to shape how companies use AI and enterprise systems to address complex challenges.