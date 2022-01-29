Connect with us

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory appoints its first female director

Laurie Leshin formally assumes her roles as director of NASA JPL and vice president of Caltech in May. Source - NASA
For the first time in its 85-year history, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has a female director. Geochemist and space scientist Laurie Leshin will serve as the director for JPL as well as the vice president of the California Institute of Technology, both located in Pasadena.

Leshin will formally assume her position as director May 16, 2022, succeeding Michael Watkins, who retired in August 2021, and Lt. Gen. Larry D. James USAF (Ret.), who currently serves as the JPL interim director.

As CNN News notes, Leshin’s appointment also marks the first female vice president of Caltech since the institution was established 130 years ago. Faculty and students from CalTech founded JPL in 1936 and have managed the laboratory on behalf of NASA since 1958.

Leshin has been serving as president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) since 2014. WPI, located in Worcester, Massachusetts, is one of the nation’s oldest private STEM universities, founded in 1865.

“Laurie Leshin stood out in an exhaustive international search because of her profound commitment to people, her strategic approach to scientific and technological opportunities, her deep appreciation of NASA’s leadership in space exploration and Earth science, her mastery of complex organizations, and her ability to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers,” Thomas Rosenbaum, president of Caltech, said in a statement announcing Leshin’s selection.

Actually, CalTech will be sort of a homecoming for Leshin, who earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in geochemistry from Caltech and served as a member of the Curiosity rover science team that analyzed data to find evidence of water on the surface of Mars.

Laurie Leshin is also an internationally recognized scientist whose career has spanned academia and senior positions at NASA and included two White House appointments. 

In 2005, she became director of science and exploration at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and in 2008, she was promoted to Goddard’s deputy director for science and technology, where she and her colleagues were responsible for the strategy, planning, and implementation of more than 50 Earth and space flight projects. 

In 2010, Leshin assumed the role of deputy associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters. Leshin left NASA in 2011 to join Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as dean of the School of Science.

Leshin is a recipient of NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal and Distinguished Public Service Medal, and of the Meteoritical Society’s Nier Prize, awarded for outstanding research in meteoritics or planetary science by a scientist under the age of 35.

The International Astronomical Union recognized her contributions to planetary science with the naming of asteroid 4922 Leshin.

