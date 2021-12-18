Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

NASA’s James Webb telescope is officially set to launch on December 24

Published

The James Webb Telescope will peer into one of the earliest phases of the Universe. — © AFP
The James Webb Telescope will peer into one of the earliest phases of the Universe. — © AFP

NASA’s newest flagship observatory is about to begin an incredible journey and now has an official launch date. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Friday that the James Webb Space Telescope will attempt to blast off on Dec. 24. from Kourou spaceport on South America’s French Guiana.

Engineers spent Friday completing final checks of all systems, and lastly, encapsulating the orbiting observatory inside the nose cone of its Ariane 5 rocket for the trip. 

The James Webb telescope is expected to launch next Friday, December 24, at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT or 9:20 a.m. local time in French Guiana), according to Space.com.

The US space agency Nasa, which leads the Webb project, and its partner the European Space Agency (ESA), released pictures on Saturday showing the moment of Webb’s encapsulation.

The giant fairing that will protect the telescope as it climbs through the atmosphere was lowered into place with the aid of guide lasers.

“Late yesterday, teams at the launch site successfully completed encapsulation of the observatory inside the Ariane 5 rocket that will launch it to space,” NASA officials wrote in an update today (Dec. 18).

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is seen during payload fairing encapsulation ahead of its installation atop its Ariane 5 rocket for a Dec. 24, 2021 launch from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. Source – NASA/ESA, M.Pedoussaut

Reason for delays in launch date

The news comes as NASA and Arianespace, builder of the Ariane 5, worked to fix a data cable issue that delayed the mission from a Dec. 22 launch target. 

The $10 billion Webb — considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope — was supposed to soar Saturday, but was jolted by a clamp during launch preparations, resulting in a four-day delay. Then a bad communication link on the rocket had to be fixed, postponing the launch another two days, reports Fox News.

Nelson expects a smaller crowd for the launch because of the holidays. “Since it’s Christmas Eve, all the congressional delegations that were going down, all of that has evaporated,” he said. “Even the NASA and contractor team has dwindled, but they’ll be there.”

“There’s so much riding on this,” Nelson said, “opening up just all kinds of new understanding and revelations about the universe.”

Taking no chances with the Webb

Thomas Zurbuchen, Nasa’s director of science, said the joint US-European team working on getting Webb ready would continue to be cautious right up to the moment of launch, reports the BBC.

“We’re not taking any risks with Webb,” he told reporters on Thursday. “It’s already risky enough the way it is. We’re absolutely making sure that everything works.”

And the window for a successful launch is only 30 minutes. However, if bad weather or minor technical issues intervene, there are launch opportunities on 25 and 26 December.

But, is there a better Christmas present than seeing the telescope launch on Christmas Eve? Nelson answered by breaking into song: “All I want for Christmas are not my two front teeth, but for the success of JWST,” referring to the telescope by its acronym.

In this article:Ariane 5 rocket, December 24, December 25, James Webb Space Telescope, Launch date set
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Canada experiences highest one day rise in new COVID-19 cases in seven months

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country.

19 hours ago
WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Life

Omicron seen as the biggest current threat to global public health

As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the U.S., the variant is now considered the “biggest threat to global public health.”

23 hours ago
US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers

World

Growing tensions over cyber-warfare between US and Iran

Has Iran become a threat to U.S. interests on par with Russia?

18 hours ago

Life

This year’s flu vaccine doesn’t match the main circulating flu virus strain

An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved...

19 hours ago