Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Nasal spray in development against all forms of COVID-19 coronavirus

As a nasal spray, new compound N-0385 could block most of the coronavirus’ entry.

Published

Workers in protective clothing sit near a locked down area after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in Shanghai on March 14
Workers in protective clothing sit near a locked down area after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in Shanghai on March 14 - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
Workers in protective clothing sit near a locked down area after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in Shanghai on March 14 - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

A new nasal spray has been developed to treat the delta coronavirus variant responsible for COVID-19 infections. Success has been demonstrated against infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results and the hope of developing a product suitable for use by humans.

The biological technology comes from the University of British Columbia, where  researchers have also shown, with what is the first treatment of its kind, proven effectiveness against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern reported to date, including alpha, beta, and gamma (in addition to delta).

Furthermore, the product – N-0385 – also appears to be effective at blocking the Omicron BA.2 variant and consequential infections in human lung cells.

Nasal delivery devices are a drug delivery system designed to deliver a medical therapy. The nasal route is an alternative to invasive or oral drug administration and for respiratory illnesses it is an effective one, enabling the penetration of bioactive molecules through the nasal mucosa.

In terms of SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19), it has been shown that the cells lining the nose function as a key entry point for the coronavirus. Based on this, a spray mechanism provides the means to circumvent the obstacles associated with other forms of treatment, such as injection or oral routes.

The drug is based on a specially designed compound that serves to block a particular human enzyme’s activity – one used by the virus to infect a host cell. The compound is also relatively safe given that the mechanism for blocking entry at the cell surface occurs without the compound needing to get into a cell. This reduces the risk of toxicity and avoids cell damage.

Studies show that genetically engineered mice infected with the virus causing COVID-19, when given a daily dose of the compound in a nasal spray across four days, survive infection provided that the spray is administered within twelve hours of the infection occurring. However, when commercialised for people the drug in nasal form will need to be used in combination with other treatments because the new drug acts as an entry inhibitor, blocking entry of the virus to cells. For those already infected, other drugs will need to be taken in order to reduce viral replication.

Spraying into a nostril while closing the opposite nostril to assure the dose. Image by BruceBlaus – (CC BY-SA 4.0)

As well as being a treatment, the nasal spray also acts as a preventative agent when administered daily.

The Canadian research appears in the journal Nature, titled “A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic.”

In this article:coronavirus, COVID-19, drug delivery, Medical, nasal spray
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

After the Russian attack on Ukraine began, Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros for the military After the Russian attack on Ukraine began, Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros for the military

World

How Germany, shaken by Ukraine, plans to rebuild its military

Outdated equipment, woeful bureaucracy, demotivated soldiers: Germany has quite a task ahead to modernise its army.

14 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II was married to Prince Philip for 73 years until his death last year aged 99 Queen Elizabeth II was married to Prince Philip for 73 years until his death last year aged 99

Life

Royals assemble for memorial service to Prince Philip

A thanksgiving service will take place on Tuesday for Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband, Prince Philip.

10 hours ago
President Joe Biden caused a stir when, during an impassioned speech in Warsaw, said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power' President Joe Biden caused a stir when, during an impassioned speech in Warsaw, said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power'

World

Regime change, the controversial strategy the US no longer wants

President Joe Biden caused a stir when, during an impassioned speech in Warsaw, said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power' -...

18 hours ago
US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

World

Op-Ed: Official – US judge finds Trump ‘probably’ committed felony by attempting to overturn 2020 election defeat

This is also now a very different ball game.

16 hours ago