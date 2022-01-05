NASA to launch two crowdfunding campaign to improve space tech

For the first time in history, a spacecraft has flown through the Sun's atmosphere, the corona. Source - NASA

Two new NASA challenges have been announced and this will be launched on HeroX, a crowdsourcing platform. These campaigns go live on Tuesday, January 18, 2021. These are not the first times that NASA has used crowdfunding to seek new ideas for space travel and related fields.

The first of these challenges is “NASA’s Waste to Base Challenge”. The premise for this is where future missions to Mars to take people to the red planet will be 14 to 18 months long. For this long journey, there will be no resupply ships. This means the crew will need to be able to recycle or repurpose many of the things on board.

This will drive consideration of foam packaging material, carbon dioxide, and even fecal waste. With this latter item, NASA’ 2020 campaign to gather idea for what to do with ‘Lunar poo’ draws similar parallels.

In relation to this challenge, on Tuesday, January 18, NASA will open the crowdsourcing campaign titled “Waste to Base”, recycle and repurpose waste generated onboard. For the most innovative ideas, NASA’s is offering a total prize purse of $24,000.

The second experiment-focused quest is “NASA’s Air-athon Challenge”. This comes following Delhi’s record-breaking streak of the worst-ever air quality late last year and it is connected to air pollution remaining one of the greatest environmental threats to human health.

November 2021 saw the Indian city, for the whole of the month, record eleven days of “severe” pollution (ranked as hazardous for breathing) and not one day of “good” air quality.

The space-centric aspect is where, currently, no single satellite provides ready-to-use, high-res information on air pollutants that would allow people to monitor daily and manage exposure.

The aim of “NASA Air-athon” is to improve models for estimating daily air quality and levels of particulate matter (size PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide using satellite imagery, low-cost sensor data, and meteorological data.

The aim is that the amassed data, with proper analytics, will allow people can make informed decisions about their exposure to pollutants.

The projects overall are part of the growing trend in citizen science, which presents a rich stream of scientific research conducted, in whole or in part, by amateur (or nonprofessional) scientists.