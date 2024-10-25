Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

NASA astronaut hospitalized after return from ISS

A NASA astronaut who just returned from the International Space Station has been hospitalized for an unspecified medical condition.
AFP

Published

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after splashdown off the coast of Florida on October 25, 2024
The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after splashdown off the coast of Florida on October 25, 2024 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP NASA
The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after splashdown off the coast of Florida on October 25, 2024 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP NASA

A NASA astronaut who just returned from the International Space Station has been hospitalized for an unspecified medical condition but remains stable, the US space agency said Friday.

The four-member Crew-8 mission splashed down off the coast of Florida early Friday after nearly eight months aboard the orbital laboratory.

On its way back to Earth, the SpaceX Dragon executed a normal re-entry and splashdown, and recovery of the crew and spacecraft was without incident, NASA said in a blog post.

But during routine medical assessments on the recovery ship, an “additional evaluation of the crew members was requested out of an abundance of caution,” it added, without elaborating.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenki were all flown to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Three were subsequently released, while one of the NASA astronauts remains at the hospital “under observation as a precautionary measure.”

NASA said it would not disclose specific medical information to protect the crew member’s privacy but would provide updates as available.

In this article:Astronaut, Space, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Rethinking work and space at the mesh conference

As the mesh conference made its way back to Toronto. Attendees gathered to explore the intersection of design, technology, and the future of work.

6 mins ago
The 20-year statute of limitations expires Friday on the "Tai Bak massacre", meaning that the killers will never be brought to justice The 20-year statute of limitations expires Friday on the "Tai Bak massacre", meaning that the killers will never be brought to justice

World

Thai massacre families left without justice as charge deadline expires

The 20-year statute of limitations expires Friday on the "Tai Bak massacre", meaning that the killers will never be brought to justice - Copyright...

24 hours ago
Beyonce's backing for Harris comes on the heels of an endorsement from Taylor Swift and campaign appearances from a galaxy of artists, from Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen to Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion and Usher Beyonce's backing for Harris comes on the heels of an endorsement from Taylor Swift and campaign appearances from a galaxy of artists, from Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen to Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion and Usher

Entertainment

Beyonce v Joe Rogan: stars power up US election

The US election takes a detour from the swing state circuit to decamp to Texas on Friday as Kamala Harris rallies with pop superstar...

10 hours ago
Notre-Dame de Paris is set to reopen on December 7 Notre-Dame de Paris is set to reopen on December 7

World

Calls to charge tourists to enter Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral

Notre-Dame de Paris is set to reopen on December 7 - Copyright POOL/AFP Manaui FaulaloFrench ministers have raised the idea of charging tourists to...

23 hours ago