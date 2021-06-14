Mystery of the first viruses offers clues for future vaccine development

SARS-COV-2's distinctive "spike" proteins are known to infect its host by latching onto healthy cells, however, a major new study shows that they also play a key role in the disease itself. Image courtesy of te U.S. Food and Drug Adminisration -Public Domain

The scientific world is one step closer to understanding how viruses evolved over a billion years (or so) ago. To reach this level of understanding, ETH Zurich researchers have simulated a key step in the evolutionary history of viruses.

This has come about by using a protein from the bacterium Aquifex aeolicus, which occurs naturally in hot springs. The scientists succeeded in modifying a natural protein in such a way that it creates shells that can store genetic material. The potential applications for this research are wide in scope and include: vaccines, cell therapies, and drug delivery.

A. aeolicus grows best in water between 85°C and 95°C, and the Gram-negative bacterium is found near underwater volcanoes or hot springs (such as those found in Yellowstone National Park). It is sometimes described as a hyper-thermophile.

The research used the hypothesis that the earliest progenitors of viruses recruited host proteins for virion formation. What this means is that to understand the evolution of viruses, a prevailing theory holds that viruses originated in biological cells. Here these first viruses recruited proteins from their host cell to in order to both protect and propagate their genome.

To show this, the researchers converted a bacterial enzyme that lacked affinity for nucleic acids into an artificial nucleocapsid.

For this, the researchers used genetic engineering to modify the protein so that it can bind to any RNA molecules they chose. This artificial enzyme efficiently packages and protects multiple copies of its own encoding messenger RNA.

The experimental results revealed the convergence on the molecular hallmarks of natural viruses. This provided a potential for the understanding the evolutionary pathway for primordial viruses.

In other words, the researchers able to demonstrate that an RNA molecule and the non-​viral protein it encodes can be altered to produce capsids that efficiently package RNA. This is considered to be the way RNA viruses evolved billions of years ago.

The research is not the complete picture, however. If the theory is correct it remains unknown how the capsids were able to leave their host cells and how they could then enter another cell and thereby release their genetic material.

This on-going issue aside, the research paves the way for more advanced forms of drug delivery. If artificial capsids can be developed for therapeutic use, the it should be possible of these to be loaded with an RNA or DNA cargo and for this cargo to be transferred into human cells. Through this, medicines could be delivered. Possible applications include vaccines, cell therapy and drug delivery.

The research appears in the journal Science, in a paper titled “Evolution of a virus-like architecture and packing mechanism in a repurposed bacterial protein.”