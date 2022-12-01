Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Musk vows interface implants in human brains within six months

Elon Musk said one of his companies would in six months be able to implant a device into a human brain.
AFP

Published

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said one of his companies would be able to implant its first device into a human brain within six months
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said one of his companies would be able to implant its first device into a human brain within six months - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. BROWN
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said one of his companies would be able to implant its first device into a human brain within six months - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. BROWN

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday one of his companies would in six months be able to implant a device into a human brain that would allow communication with a computer.

The interface, produced by Musk’s start-up Neuralink, would allow the user to communicate directly with computers through their thoughts, he said.

“We’ve submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human,” he said in a company presentation.

“We’ve been working hard to be ready for our first human (implant), and obviously we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human,” he said.

Musk — who bought Twitter last month and also owns SpaceX, Tesla and several other companies — has been known to make ambitious predictions about his companies, with several not becoming reality.

In July 2019, he vowed that Neuralink would be able to perform its first tests on humans in 2020.

The prototypes, which are the size of a coin, have been implanted in the skulls of monkeys.

At the Neuralink presentation, the company showed several monkeys “playing” basic video games or moving a cursor on a screen through their Neuralink implant.

Musk said the company would try to use the implants to restore vision and mobility in humans.

“We would initially enable someone who has almost no ability to operate their muscles… and enable them to operate their phone faster than someone who has working hands,” he said.

“As miraculous as it may sound, we are confident that it is possible to restore full body functionality to someone who has a severed spinal cord,” he said.

Beyond the potential to treat neurological diseases, Musk’s ultimate goal is to ensure that humans are not intellectually overwhelmed by artificial intelligence, he said.

Other companies working on similar systems include Synchron, which announced in July that it had implanted the first brain-machine interface in the United States.

In this article:elon musk, human brain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Viking Polaris cruise ship anchors off the coast of Ushuaia in Argentina after one person died and four were hurt when the vessel was struck by a massive wave The Viking Polaris cruise ship anchors off the coast of Ushuaia in Argentina after one person died and four were hurt when the vessel was struck by a massive wave

World

‘Rogue wave’ kills person on Antarctic cruise

One person died and four were injured when a massive wave smashed into an Antarctic cruise ship during a storm.

3 hours ago
One of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, which the European Space will use to launch two missions One of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, which the European Space will use to launch two missions

Tech & Science

SpaceX again postpones Japanese moon lander launch

SpaceX on Wednesday postponed the launch of the world's first private lander to the Moon, a mission undertaken by Japanese firm ispace.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Call for smoking cessation ahead of World AIDS Day

People living with HIV have a higher risk of lung cancer than the general population.

5 hours ago
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried apologized for the collapse of the firm but said he didn't knowingly commit fraud Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried apologized for the collapse of the firm but said he didn't knowingly commit fraud

Business

Bankman-Fried apologizes, says didn’t ‘try to commit fraud’

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried apologized for the collapse of the firm but said he didn't knowingly commit fraud - Copyright Airbus DS...

24 hours ago