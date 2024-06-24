Mukul Garg is bridging the gap between technology and customer experience

Photo courtesy of Mukul Garg

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Silicon Valley is one of the most competitive business fields in the world, specifically for tech companies. Mukul Garg has taken on the challenge that many are unsuccessful at, becoming one of the biggest names and success stories in Silicon Valley. Mukul is very passionate about making technology more user-friendly.

So often people of older generations don’t understand how to take full advantage of the technology they use every day. Mukul wants to change this so people will no longer feel lost.

Against the backdrop of a quickly changing technology landscape, Mukul has spent more than 16 years figuring out the complex web of customer-focused businesses. He has been at the forefront of bringing about significant change since taking over as Head of Support Engineering at PubNub in 2018. He has led campaigns to completely transform how companies engage with their clientele.

Mukul’s path didn’t start in the busy hallways of startup incubators or the sacred halls of tech behemoths. It all began with a modest passion for technology that was stoked by a voracious appetite for information and a curious mind. His academic endeavors brought him to Stanford University, where he studied computer science in further detail, and Northwestern Polytechnic University, where he graduated with a Master of Science degree.

Mukul started his entrepreneurial journey with a strong foundation in place, driven by a desire to change the world. He was motivated to fill the hole of a perceptible lack of empathy in the customer experience space. His goal was to bring technology closer to people and create the best customer experience possible.

Mukul received recognition for his innovative work from industry heavyweights along the road, including invitations to judge hackathons at Stanford and participation in the esteemed Forbes Tech Council. He has gone on to judge other high-profile awards, including Bi Intelligence, the Globee Awards for Customer Excellence, and the Alameda County Science and Engineering Fair. While he might not claim to be well-known as a thought leader, his accomplishments speak for themselves. Mukul has developed into a skilled problem-solver via his leadership responsibilities and practical experience. He excels at negotiating the tricky junction of technology and human demands.

However, there have been obstacles in the way of his achievements, such as the challenges unique to leading high-performing, cross-functional teams in a fast-paced work environment. But Mukul has endured all of the hardships and come out stronger and more resilient after each one thanks to his unwavering devotion to his beliefs and his steady perseverance.

Mukul has high goals for the future that are motivated by his love of seeing his clients succeed and his desire to push the envelope of what is conceivable. He aims to make a lasting impact on the industry and mold the direction of customer support engineering, whether empowering teams to drive organizational success or taking on a leadership role as a Chief Customer Officer.

Mukul believes that through AI, the entire customer service industry can be made considerably simpler than it has ever been in the past, and he will not stop working until he proves this. He can be found on his LinkedIn page, where he is quite active with his connections and followers as he continues to change the game of how you can use technology to your full advantage.