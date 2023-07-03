Motoring on: The UK’s favourite classic cars

Sales revenue increased as Aston Martin raised prices, but supply chain snarls hobbled the carmaker — © AFP/File Jim WATSON

Today’s car models tend to be jam-packed with exciting new technology, but they often lack the charm of a classic motor vehicle. From retro design influences to vintage engines and interiors, a retro car conveys the romance of a bygone era.

Some classic cars are more in vogue with the UK population’s sensibilities. This is according to vehicle finance experts based at Anglo Scottish Finance, who analysed Internet search data.

The outcome is:

Car Model Monthly Searches Porsche 911 60,500 BMW E30 27,100 Jaguar E-Type 22,200 Ford Escort 22,200 Lamborghini Countach 22,200 Reliant Robin 18,100 Aston Martin DB5 14,800 Volkswagen Beetle 14,800

Looking at some of the top models in further detail:

Porsche 911

Porsche’s 911 is a feat of German engineering and design mastery. Despite constantly improving and enhancing the car’s performance, not much has changed from a design standpoint since the car was introduced to the market almost 60 years ago in 1964.

The one millionth 911 was manufactured in 2017, and was voted fifth in a 1999 poll of the Car of the Century.

BMW E30

The second-gen model of BMW’s 3 Series line, the E30 was manufactured between 1982 and 1994. The E30 is generally seen as an improvement on its well-received predecessor, the E21.

American rapper Tyler the Creator and singer Frank Ocean have helped bring the E30 back into the public eye in recent years, owning custom cream and orange models respectively.

Jaguar E-Type

Manufactured between 1961 and 1974, the E-Type was based on the Jaguar D-Type, which triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for three years in a row. Ranked number one in the Daily Telegraph’s list of the 100 most beautiful cars of all time, and featuring in movies like Austin Powers and television shows like Mad Men, the E-Type’s style is ubiquitous.

Ford Escort

Right up alongside the E-Type is the Ford Escort, the predecessor to the Ford Focus. Frequently named Britain’s best-selling car throughout the 80s and 90s, the Ford Escort has aged beautifully. Marketed as a family car, the Escort also boasted real motorsport pedigree – the rear-wheel drive Escort RS1800 was one of the most successful rally cars ever.

Lamborghini Countach

The Lamborghini Countach was the successor to the iconic Miura, and helped establish the Italian car manufacturer as a leader of Avant-Garde design. The Countach popularised sharp angles in supercar design and became known as the pioneer of the “Italian Wedge” shape.

The vehicle features in Martin Scorcese’s 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, where Leo DiCaprio’s character crashes one. Scorcese insisted on crashing a real Countach – worth about $563,000.

Reliant Robin

The three-wheeled vehicle carriers an air of nostalgia due to its role in the BBC comedy series Only Fools and Horses.

Aston Martin DB5

Best-known for its role in the James Bond franchise and first driven in 1964’s Goldfinger, the car was originally produced from 1963-1965. As part of the Continuation programme, Aston Martin released 25 real life Bond-themed DB5s, complete with functional spy gadgets.

Volkswagen Beetle

The VW Beetle remains famous for its look and design, rather than what’s under the bonnet. First manufactured as early as 1938, the Beetle remained in production until 2003, having featured as Herbie in the Disney series of movies.