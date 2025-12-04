More than 80% of EV drivers say they would ‘never go back’ to gas powered vehicles

The EU imposed extra import taxes of up to 35 percent on Chinese electric vehicle imports in October - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKER

More than four in five EV drivers choose another EV when trading in their car for a new model. This is according to the UK motor trade, based on a report compiled by the firm Evans Halshaw.

The data is based on thousands of part-exchanges across the UK. The figures reveal that 83.9% of EV drivers who traded in their car opted for another electric model – highlighting the growing confidence and loyalty among electric vehicle owners.

With plans for no new petrol and diesel cars to be sold in the UK after 2030 and a mandate on vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing number of electric-only models, there appears to be real momentum around encouraging drivers to adopt cleaner vehicles.

Figures are based on analysis of thousands of vehicle part-exchanges recorded through the Evans Halshaw Sell Your Car platform between 1st January 2025 and 30th June 2025. Each trade-in compared the driver’s previous vehicle with their new purchase to identify trends in fuel-type and brand loyalty.

Nearly a quarter of plug-in hybrid drivers switch to all-electric driving

Another interesting statistic from the data breakdown is that 23.5 per cent of petrol plug-in hybrid drivers moved to electric when changing their car. Hence, plug-in hybrids provide a stepping stone for motorists looking to go electric.

Understanding the appeal of EVs across the UK

Analysts indicate there are several reasons why EV ownership is proving so popular and loyal.

Financial incentives are encouraging adoption. Motorists can save up to £3,750 when buying from a selection of new EV models through the UK government’s Electric Car Grant scheme, which has helped to make driving electric more affordable.

Further savings could be made with the government’s EV chargepoint grants, which allow drivers who rent their home or live in a flat to cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of purchasing and installing a home chargepoint (capped at £350).

Infrastructure has also improved rapidly, with the number of public chargepoints across the nation jumping from 28,460 installations in 2021 to 85,163 setups in 2025 – an increase of almost 200%, making it easier than ever before to keep an EV charged whilst traveling.

Beyond fuel type – how loyal are drivers to car brands?

The research also highlights how loyal UK drivers across all fuel types remain to the brands they know, with 43.5% sticking with the same manufacturer when trading in.