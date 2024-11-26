General Motors' Cadillar Lyriq is built in Spring Hill, Tennessee in a plant that can produce either conventional or electrical vehicles, depending on demand - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SCOTT OLSON

Lower populated areas in the UK areas are outpacing London in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, according to data compiled during October 2024. This extends to areas traditionally overlooked in tech advancements, like Wokingham and Vale of Glamorgan. Globally, electric car sales neared 14 million in 2023, 95% of which were in China, Europe and the U.S.

Wokingham alone has registered an increase in private EV ownership (n=185). Meanwhile, Vale of Glamorgan’s 85.19 percent increase in total charging stations is a testament to its proactive approach to infrastructure development.

The top ten areas are:

Wokingham Dumfries & Galloway Stirling Bedford Vale of Glamorgan Argyll and Bute Ceredigion Falkirk Midlothian Wrexham

However, enabling works highlight a divided nation. While some regions boast more than 30 percent growth in charging infrastructure, others are not keeping up, showing a divide that could shape future transport policies.

The bottom areas of the UK are:

Darlington Thurrock North Somerset Slough Peterborough Halton Middlesbrough Hartlepool Torbay

This review comes from junction21chauffeurs.co.uk and it is designed to provide insights into the UK’s shift towards electric vehicles.

Areas with increases in total 50KW charging stations:

Dumfries & Galloway: 94.44% increase from 18 to 35. Wrexham: 75% increase from 16 to 28. Falkirk: 63.64% increase from 9 to 18 Hartlepool: 60% increase from 5 to 8. Argyll and Bute: 55.56% increase from 18 to 28.

Areas with decreases or slow progress in total 50KW charging stations:

Vale of Glamorgan: -15% decrease from 20 to 17. North Somerset: -8% decrease from 25 to 23. Stirling: 3.7% decrease from 27 to 28. Peterborough: 6.25% decrease from 16 to 17. Wokingham: 11.84% decrease from 76 to 85.

These findings challenge existing narratives, revealing a complex landscape of EV adoption that spans beyond urban centres. The UK’s electric vehicle ambitions now hinges on a race against time – can the charging network expand fast enough to support the wave of new EVs hitting the roads?