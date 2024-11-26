Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

More or less: Erratic nature of UK’s electric vehicle charging network

Globally, electric car sales neared 14 million in 2023, 95% of which were in China, Europe and the U.S.
Avatar photo

Published

General Motors' Cadillar Lyriq is built in Spring Hill, Tennessee in a plant that can produce either conventional or electrical vehicles, depending on demand
General Motors' Cadillar Lyriq is built in Spring Hill, Tennessee in a plant that can produce either conventional or electrical vehicles, depending on demand - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SCOTT OLSON
General Motors' Cadillar Lyriq is built in Spring Hill, Tennessee in a plant that can produce either conventional or electrical vehicles, depending on demand - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SCOTT OLSON

Lower populated areas in the UK areas are outpacing London in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, according to data compiled during October 2024. This extends to areas traditionally overlooked in tech advancements, like Wokingham and Vale of Glamorgan. Globally, electric car sales neared 14 million in 2023, 95% of which were in China, Europe and the U.S.

Wokingham alone has registered an increase in private EV ownership (n=185). Meanwhile, Vale of Glamorgan’s 85.19 percent increase in total charging stations is a testament to its proactive approach to infrastructure development.

The top ten areas are:

  1. Wokingham
  2. Dumfries & Galloway
  3. Stirling
  4. Bedford
  5. Vale of Glamorgan
  6. Argyll and Bute
  7. Ceredigion
  8. Falkirk
  9. Midlothian
  10. Wrexham

However, enabling works highlight a divided nation. While some regions boast more than 30 percent growth in charging infrastructure, others are not keeping up, showing a divide that could shape future transport policies.

The bottom areas of the UK are:

  1. Darlington
  2. Thurrock
  3. North Somerset
  4. Slough
  5. Peterborough
  6. Halton
  7. Middlesbrough
  8. Hartlepool
  9. Torbay

This review comes from junction21chauffeurs.co.uk and it is designed to provide insights into the UK’s shift towards electric vehicles.

Areas with increases in total 50KW charging stations:

  1. Dumfries & Galloway: 94.44% increase from 18 to 35.
  2. Wrexham: 75% increase from 16 to 28.
  3. Falkirk: 63.64% increase from 9 to 18
  4. Hartlepool: 60% increase from 5 to 8.
  5. Argyll and Bute: 55.56% increase from 18 to 28.

Areas with decreases or slow progress in total 50KW charging stations:

  1. Vale of Glamorgan: -15% decrease from 20 to 17.
  2. North Somerset: -8% decrease from 25 to 23.
  3. Stirling: 3.7% decrease from 27 to 28.
  4. Peterborough: 6.25% decrease from 16 to 17.
  5. Wokingham: 11.84% decrease from 76 to 85.

These findings challenge existing narratives, revealing a complex landscape of EV adoption that spans beyond urban centres. The UK’s electric vehicle ambitions now hinges on a race against time – can the charging network expand fast enough to support the wave of new EVs hitting the roads?

In this article:Driving, Electric cars, Transport, UK, vehicles
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Interviews Digital Journal Interviews

Tech & Science

Calgary Innovation Week goes all-in on AI, equity, collaboration and emerging tech

Calgary goes all in on tech, and everything else you missed at #InnovationWeekYYC.

7 hours ago
Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system

Tech & Science

China’s Huawei to launch ‘milestone’ smartphone with homegrown OS

Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system.

7 hours ago
Cadillac will become the eleventh team on the Formula one grid in 2026 Cadillac will become the eleventh team on the Formula one grid in 2026

Sports

Green light for Cadillac to join Formula One grid in 2026

American car manufacturer Cadillac will become the eleventh team on the Formula One grid in 2026.

21 hours ago
Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers

World

Trump vows big tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

6 hours ago