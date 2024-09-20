Moola: The AI-powered investment app for everyone

Photo courtesy of Jason and Magda Schappert

The world of finance can be filled with tricky waters to navigate for those hoping to make sound investments. For beginners scratching their heads over how to enter the stock market or even where they should start, Moola is here to guide them. Moola is an AI-driven investment app created to simplify complex financial decisions and empower users to invest confidently in stocks, crypto, and retirement. The transparency-first mindset that Moola brings to users is the same philosophy that enabled its creators, Jason and Magda Schappert, to build their wealth from scratch. Through Moola, they want people to experience the same journey of financial success.

Neither Jason nor Magda came into the financial world with wealth in their pockets. Jason lived in a tiny motel as a kid. A three-time college dropout, he struggled to find a niche in which to grow his finances. Learning from his adversity, he would later grow a business that sold for eight figures.

When Magda Schappert immigrated to America from Mallorca, she didn’t speak a word of English. But she had a dream, powered by what her father instilled in her, which was that the island that was her home was “too small for her, and she needed to get out.” Pursuing the American dream, Magda obtained a student visa, earned her master’s degree, and graduated from the top of her class. Then, winning the green card lottery was her chance to start her entrepreneurial career.

Jason and Magda Schappert’s early years were not easy. “We were BROKE! And our accounts were frozen,” Jason exclaims, reflecting on this time. “I mean, like, tow truck sitting in the driveway broke.” Jason took a screenshot of his empty bank account, promising himself “never again.” After setting this picture to his desktop background, he got to work. Putting their minds together, Jason and Magda learned from their trials and created financial models that would lead them to success.

Moola was created with the sound financial expertise that Jason and Magda acquired through their hard work and pushing through trials. The app applies strategies such as diversification, long-term planning, and risk management, helping its users to make well-informed decisions, whether investing in ETFs, stocks, or crypto. Moola’s user-friendly design allows even beginners to understand the importance of these practices and manage their investments based on their risk preferences.

One key component of Moola’s effectiveness is its AI implementation. Moola’s algorithm analyzes many market factors to provide data-driven stock scoring and investment recommendations. Smarter than other AI financial advisors, Moola’s sophisticated technology and wealth of training data remove the guesswork, emotion, and anxiety from investing.

Maintaining a diverse portfolio is important to financial success and mitigating risk. However, even those familiar with financial planning are aware of the complexities of navigating all aspects of the financial world. Moola offers a streamlined approach to managing multiple assets. From the stock market to crypto trading to retirement plans, Moola’s AI-powered engine guides its users to optimized returns.

For Jason and Magda Schappert, Moola isn’t just an app but the start of a greater financial journey for themselves and others. They plan to take Moola to the stock exchange and make it public. “The goal for us is an IPO, and every day, we take tiny calculated steps to get us there,” Jason affirms. With Moola, the Schapperts have created a platform for financial success for everyone. Just as they’ve learned the hard way, adversity is the seed of success, but that seed must be nurtured if it’s expected to grow. Moola is here to get everyone started.