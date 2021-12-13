Monday night skywatch – Geminid meteor shower peaks December 13-14

Geminids Meteor Shower in northern hemisphere on December 14, 2013. Source - Asim Patel. CC SA 3.0.

The calendar of annual meteor showers always saves one of its best for last. The Geminids peak Monday night into Tuesday, and NASA says this shower is “one of the best and most reliable” for its bright, fast, and abundant meteors.

There will be one problem, though. The moon will be nearly 80 percent illuminated during the evening, hiding the fainter meteors from viewing. But according to Sky and Telescope, the Geminids possess a secret weapon – fireballs! So expect to see a modest amount of activity during the evening hours despite the moonlight.

However, for the best viewing, more dedicated folks will want to watch from about 3 am to dawn. CNN notes that the naked eye is preferred over a telescope because you’ll get a bigger view of the sky.

The best show begins around moonset (approximately 3 a.m. local time on December 14th). For the next few hours before the start of dawn, Geminids in the southwestern sky will be at full force.

Phoenix7777, CC SA 4.0.

Parent of the Geminid meteor shower, 3200 Phaethon

3200 Phaethon is an active Apollo asteroid with an orbit that brings it closer to the Sun than any other named asteroid. For this reason, it was named after the Greek myth of Phaëthon, son of the sun-god Helios.

The asteroid is 5.8 kilometers (3.6 miles) in diameter and is the parent body of the Geminids meteor shower of mid-December. Scientists believe sodium fizzing from the asteroid’s surface causes it to act like a comet.

Actually, Phaethon’s orbit around the sun more closely resembles that of a comet than an asteroid; so it has been referred to as a “rock comet” Most meteor showers stem from comets.

The debris shed by 3200 Phaethon crashes into Earth’s upper atmosphere at some 80,000 miles (130,000 kilometers) per hour, only to vaporize as colorful Geminid meteors.