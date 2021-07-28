Model can predict how drug interactions influence antibiotic resistance

Bacteriologist taking a bacterial culture from a Petri dish. Image: Tim Sandle

A news study describes a modelling framework which can predict how antibiotic resistance will evolve in response to different treatment combinations.

The research could help doctors optimise the choice, timing, dose and sequence of antibiotics used to treat common infections, helping to halt the growing threat of antibiotic resistance to modern medicine.

According to lead researcher, Erida Gjini: “Drug combinations are a particularly promising approach for slowing resistance, but the evolutionary impacts of combination therapy remain difficult to predict, especially in a clinical setting.”

To address this problem, Gjini explains what can be done through the new research: “Interactions between antibiotics can accelerate, reduce or even reverse the evolution of resistance, and resistance to one drug might also influence resistance to another. These interactions involve genes, competing evolutionary pathways and external stressors, making it a complex scenario to pick apart.”

To achieve this, the scientists assessed microbial growth rate compared with resistance to two theoretical drugs. This enabled a model to be produced that assessed drug interactions and cross-resistance impact, in relation to the way microbial populations evolve resistance and adapt to drug combinations.

The model further demonstrated that the selection of antimicrobial resistance traits is determined by both the drug interaction and by cross-resistance (this is where cells develop resistance to one of the drugs and become resistant to the second drug at the same time).

From this, a mixture of two drugs in the model led to very different growth trajectories and rates of growth adaptation, based around how the drugs interact. Such as, growth adaptation can be slowed by drugs that mutually weaken one another – drugs that interact ‘antagonistically’. However, this can also be tempered when resistance to one drug is strongly correlated with resistance to the other.

Having established the basic model, the scientists next calculated effect of mutations on drug resistance. For this, they looked at two different routes to accumulating mutations: In the first, there was a uniform pathway between the ancestral genetics and all possible mutation combinations. In the second, they assumed that mutations must arise in a specific sequence.

The success of the model is due to the incorporation of drug interactions and cross-resistance. This now allows researchers to predict how microbes will adapt over time in a way that can then be experimentally measured and it is hoped this will lead to improved multi-drug treatments for tackling the most dangerous and resistant pathogens.

The research appears in the journal eLife, titled “Price equation captures the role of drug interactions and collateral effects in the evolution of multidrug resistance.”