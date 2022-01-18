Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Microsoft to buy US gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $69 bn

Microsoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like “Call of Duty”.

Published

Activision Blizzard to create compensation fund for workplace harassment victims
Employees of the video game company Activision Blizzard hold a walkout to call for changes in conditions for women and other marginalized groups, in Irvine, California, on July 28, 2021 - Copyright AFP Noel Celis
Employees of the video game company Activision Blizzard hold a walkout to call for changes in conditions for women and other marginalized groups, in Irvine, California, on July 28, 2021 - Copyright AFP Noel Celis

Microsoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like “Call of Duty” that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination against women.

“This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Activision, the California-based maker of “Candy Crush” has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women.

Over the past seven months the company has received about 700 reports of employee concerns over sexual assault or harassment or other misconduct, in some cases separate reports about the same incident, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Nearly 20 percent of Activision Blizzard’s 9,500 employees have signed a petition calling for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign.

In this article:activision, big tech, Call of duty, Gaming, microsoft
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Youngkin’s order to end school mask mandates gets pushback from many school districts

School districts across Virginia were taking stock Sunday of the implications of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that seeks to end mask mandates.

24 hours ago
UK govt freezes BBC funding for two years UK govt freezes BBC funding for two years

Business

UK government freezes BBC funding for two years

Britain's Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries gives a media update statement on January 17, 2022 in this video grab from the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit...

21 hours ago

Life

When it comes to COVID-19, Australia has decided to ‘let it rip’

As 2021 drew to a close, many Australians were cautiously optimistic that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic was behind them.

20 hours ago
Japan's 'invisible' disabled artisans fight for spotlight Japan's 'invisible' disabled artisans fight for spotlight

World

Japan's 'invisible' disabled artisans fight for spotlight

In a trendy Tokyo neighbourhood, customers browse the handmade items produced by people with disabilities.

14 hours ago