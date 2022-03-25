Microplastics have been found in human blood for the first time

Humanity's love of everything plastic - BaconEgg Burger by First Kichen Credit - 私, Public Domain

Microplastic pollution has been detected in human blood for the first time, with scientists finding the tiny particles in almost 80 percent of the people tested.

Scientists from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Environment International on March 24, 2022, showing that certain microplastics were found in nearly 80 percent of the small number of subjects sampled.

The scientists analyzed blood samples from 22 anonymous donors, all healthy adults, and found plastic particles in 17. The scientists broke the results down even further, according to The Guardian.

Half the samples contained PET plastic, which is commonly used in drinks bottles, while a third contained polystyrene, used for packaging food and other products. A quarter of the blood samples contained polyethylene, from which plastic carrier bags are made.

“Our study is the first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood – ​it’s a breakthrough result,” said Prof Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands. “But we have to extend the research and increase the sample sizes, the number of polymers assessed, etc.” Further studies by a number of groups are already under way, he said.

“It is certainly reasonable to be concerned. The particles are there and are transported throughout the body.” Vethaak also added, “We also know in general that babies and young children are more vulnerable to chemical and particle exposure. That worries me a lot.”

Figure 1. Concentrations of plastic particles by polymer type in whole blood samples of 22 donors (duplicates a and b, except for No. 6, 9, 15, and 18). All values >LOQ. Source – Heather A.Leslie et al.

CTV News Canada notes that the researchers say the findings in the study support the “hypothesis that human exposure to plastic particles results in absorption of particles into the bloodstream.”

Previous studies have shown that humans and animals were known to consume microplastics via food and water, as well as breathe them in through air pollution. Microplastics have also been found in the feces of babies and some adults (Schwabl et al., 2019, Zhang et al., 2021).

According to the study’s authors, the findings show that microplastics can move around in the body and may remain in certain organs. However, it is unclear what the long-term health effects may be.

“The big question is what is happening in our body?” Vethaak said. “Are the particles retained in the body? Are they transported to certain organs, such as getting past the blood-brain barrier?” And are these levels sufficiently high to trigger disease? We urgently need to fund further research so we can find out.”