Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Microplastics found deep in the lungs of living humans for the first time

For the first time, scientists have found microplastics removed from the lungs of live human patients.

Published

Microplastic pollution collected at a Key largo, Florida beach State Park by Ocean Blue Project a nonprofit, on November 15, 2019. Credit - OceanBlueProject (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Microplastic pollution collected at a Key largo, Florida beach State Park by Ocean Blue Project a nonprofit, on November 15, 2019. Credit - OceanBlueProject (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A team of researchers from the University of Hull and Castle Hill Hospital, both in the U.K., has identified minute particles of plastic in lung tissue removed from live human patients, marking the first time such materials have been observed in living humans.

The group published their research on March 25, 2022, describing their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Science of the Total Environment.

The research underlines the mountings concerns over the reach of microplastics around the globe and supports the premise of inhalation as a route of microplastic exposure.

Microplastic poses a growing concern in oceans and other aquatic habitats. (Image by 5Gyres, courtesy of Oregon State University) Credit – Oregon State University, CC SA 2.0.

As USA Today explains, microplastics consist of any type of plastic less than five millimeters (0.197 inches) long. These tiny particles have been found anywhere from the top of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans. These tiny particles of waste also enter the body through the food, drink, and air we breathe.

Last month, another study detected microplastics in human blood for the first time. And previous research has suggested that we inhale and ingest about 2,000 microplastics each week, an amount equal to the weight of one credit card.

While it is not surprising that plastics have made their way into human lungs, the researchers in the current study say the size and depth of the particles found in human lings was “unexpected.”

The actual research

Suspecting that microplastics were inhaled into human lungs, the researchers worked with surgical teams at Castle Hill Hospital and their patients. The patients were undergoing surgery for treatment of various lung ailments and agreed to allow tissue removed from their lungs during surgery to be examined by the research team. 

Images of MPs identified from human lung tissue samples. A, B, C and D = (A = PET) (B = PUR) (C = Resin) (D = PAN). E and F = MPs identified within blanks. (E = PS) (F = PP). Corresponding spectra included in Fig. S2. Credit – Lauren C.Jenner, et al.

The research team was able to collect 13 samples, each of which went under the microscope. They found bits of plastic in 11 of them, according to Phys.org.

Researchers found 39 different kinds of microplastics, including those used in common household applications, such as clothing, packaging, and bottles. But most surprising was where the plastic bits were found. 

In addition to the upper part of the lungs, where such particles would be expected to collect, the team found them in the lower regions. This was surprising because the airways in such parts of the lungs are much smaller, making it much more difficult for particles to reach them. 

According to the study: “In summary, this study is the first to report MPs within human lung tissue samples, using μFTIR spectroscopy. The abundance of MPs within samples, significantly above that of blanks, supports human inhalation as a route of environmental exposure.”

In this article:airborne, living humans, LungInhalation, microplastic, μFTIR
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Wreckage of world’s largest plane testament to Kyiv’s defence

Under a shattered crescent hanger at Ukraine's Gostomel Airport the world's largest plane lies buckled and broken.

16 hours ago

Life

Federal vaccine mandate reinstated as COVID-19 cases surge in NYC and Washington DC

A federal appeals court upheld Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, while COVID-19 cases rise.

16 hours ago

World

Record 1st-quarter deforestation in Brazilian Amazon

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon set a new quarterly record in the first three months of 2022 compared to a year earlier.

23 hours ago
US President Joe Biden applauds as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at an event celebrating her confirmation to the US Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 08, 2022 US President Joe Biden applauds as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at an event celebrating her confirmation to the US Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 08, 2022

World

New Supreme Court justice Jackson hails US progress on racial equality

Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrated her rise "from segregation to the Supreme Court" at a White House event.

23 hours ago