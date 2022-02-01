Meta Icon: The first NFT project that promises to revolutionize luxury and fashion in the Metaverse

Image courtesy Meta Icon

This is sponsored content written by Meta Icon

Meta Icon is the brainchild of three visionary young entrepreneurs. Three friends, passionate about fashion and technology, who never stopped dreaming. They wanted to revolutionize the world together and spent many sleepless nights working on a project that finally came to life.

Meta Icon is the culmination of months of hard work. Meta Icon is the result of many sacrifices. With the worldwide craze for NFTs, they decided to make their dreams come true, but in an inclusive and revolutionary way. Here’s why their project is different from others…

Meta Icon is an NFT project created by artists, entrepreneurs and fashion specialists. This very exclusive and unique collection is made of NFTs stored on the Ethereum Blockchain.

The ultimate goal of this project is to create a network of experts in several industries to explore the metaverse. This fictional world brings together virtual spaces accessible to everyone and allows a multitude of professional and/or personal projects to be set in place.

The Meta Icon metaverse will serve as a gateway through which existing brands’s projects can be converted to a digital form. This insane project is linked to the fashion and luxury industry. Their ambition is to partner with brands to create semi-virtual collections using NFTs to guarantee the authenticity of products and avoid counterfeiting.

Moreover, their promises are huge ! Indeed, to be able to reward their supporters, they will give half a million dollars ($500k) of their royalties. But what does actually make Meta Icon different and trustworthy ? Well, the answer is easy, the project puts its community at the heart of its decisions, the qualitative designs are made by one no other than of Gucci’s 3D artists and the roadmap promises to blow your mind.