Meet Raghu Prakash Kannan: Pioneering excellence in Long-term Services and Supports (LTSS) healthcare technology

Photo courtesy of Raghu Prakash Kannan

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Long-term Services and Supports (LTSS) provide essential assistance ranging from personal care to medical interventions for individuals, particularly the ageing or persons with disability, to support their daily lives. A crucial strategy involves the formation of Interdisciplinary Care Teams (ICTs) to implement the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) program as defined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

These teams are designed to bring together various healthcare and non-healthcare professionals, including primary care physicians, social workers, other professionals (e.g., pharmacists, physical therapists, dieticians), and even enrollees’ family members, to provide a coordinated care plan for each individual.

However, implementing ICTs in LTSS has encountered notable hurdles, primarily due to the geographical dispersion of team members and the lack of centralised coordination that led to inefficiencies, several manual follow-ups, duplicate work, error-prone processes, no access to real-time updates, and inconsistencies in patient care, undermining the core objective of providing integrated and comprehensive services to patients.

In this narrative, the expertise of Raghu Prakash Kannan, a seasoned healthcare technology professional and currently Senior Director, Delivery Management, has been pivotal. With over two decades of experience in IT and the US healthcare sector, particularly in Care Management Software for various health plans, Kannan developed a module that revolutionises the workflow of ICT members. His innovative module streamlines processes, ensuring prompt task completion and maintaining the integrity of patient data security, thereby optimising the functionality of ICT in LTSS.

Addressing ICT’s pressing concerns

ICTs in LTSS are designed to offer holistic, streamlined, and patient-centred care by integrating clinical, social, and behavioural health services. They aim to eradicate fragmentation in healthcare delivery, ensuring access to appropriate patient-centred care through a team approach. Implementing ICTs in LTSS is significantly influenced by state-specific mandates that affect the composition of the teams, defining who should be involved, their respective roles and responsibilities, and even the frequency and location of their meetings. This diversity in regulations can lead to inconsistencies in care delivery and coordination across state lines.

To address these challenges, Kannan developed a streamlined module to guide each ICT in its respective state on standardising processes and guidelines. This module aims to safeguard patient data while ensuring efficient task management and reaching hard-to-reach individuals. Kannan adds, “My goal is to create a uniform framework that empowers ICTs to operate effectively, regardless of location, enhancing both healthcare quality and patient experience.”

Ensuring high-level efficiencies within ICT

Kannan’s innovative module testifies to his expertise in healthcare technology, addressing some of the critical challenges in implementing ICTs. The module was conceived as a bridge to integrate various care team members who operate outside traditional care management platforms. This initiative involved meticulously identifying and integrating diverse team members into a cohesive unit, including physicians, care managers, equipment suppliers, food providers like Meals on Wheels, and even the patients’ relatives and educators.

Using the module, each team member was assigned tasks aligned with their expertise, focusing on outcome-driven contributions to the patient’s overall well-being. Kannan emphasises, “It was crucial to balance the open flow of information with stringent data security measures. We implemented role-based access to information, ensuring each member had only the data necessary for their specific function.” This careful orchestration streamlined the workflow and upheld the highest data privacy and security standards.

However, Kannan’s module not only integrates various care team members but also facilitates their responsibilities, enhancing the operational efficiency of ICT. It provides real-time visibility into each team member’s progress, ensuring that every assigned task is tracked and managed efficiently. This feature fosters a sense of accountability and enables careful evaluation of each member’s contribution and the quality of their work. Kannan highlights that by allowing the entire team to monitor progress collectively, the module promotes a more cohesive and collaborative approach to patient care, ensuring that all aspects of the care plan are executed seamlessly and effectively.

The start of endless possibilities in healthcare technology

While Kannan’s module has significantly impacted the operations of ICTs today, the health technology expert acknowledges the module’s imperfections and the vast potential for improvement and innovation. “Our module is a significant step, but it’s just the beginning. There’s tremendous scope for enhancing patient data interoperability and extending care beyond traditional settings and platforms,” he states.

Kannan envisions integrating wearable technology for real-time health monitoring, refining personalised care plans, and streamlining approval processes with primary care providers and case managers. He emphasises, “To truly revolutionise LTSS, our approach needs to be vendor-agnostic, allowing seamless integration across various platforms and technologies.”

A lot has changed in the healthcare department since the advent of technology and the recent pandemic. These changes have accelerated governmental initiatives to improve safety, quality, and workforce conditions in these settings. Kannan’s forward-thinking approach opens doors to further innovations amidst constant changes, promising a more robust and effective ICT system in LTSS that will further elevate patient care in the US.