Meet Nikhil Kodali: advancing retail pharmacy services with a patient-centered approach

As a senior software development engineer at CVS Health, Nikhil Kodali focuses on developing technology that meets industry trends and anticipates patients’ needs in practical ways.

In response to retail pharmacies’ evolution from medication dispensaries to healthcare hubs offering diverse services, Kodali has contributed to redesigning CVS Health’s digital user experience. “It’s about giving patients the same kind of experience they expect from their favorite e-commerce platforms,” Kodali says. “Healthcare should be as easy and as intuitive as shopping online.”

Kodali’s contributions come at a critical time. Market Research Future has identified that the retail pharmacy market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $948.80 billion by 2032. This growth reflects increasing demand for convenient, tech-enabled healthcare solutions. To meet this need, Kodali developed the elevated cart & checkout experience for CVS Health to improve user interactions and reduce cart abandonment.

Addressing challenges with specific achievements

As healthcare costs rise and access becomes increasingly fragmented, retail pharmacies have stepped in to bridge critical gaps between traditional healthcare systems and local communities. Through his work, Kodali focuses on improving patient experiences through digital technologies.

“Many people are dealing with healthcare fatigue,” Kodali explains. “They don’t want to navigate complicated processes just to get their medications. We need to simplify every step—from ordering a prescription to getting advice from a pharmacist.” His team works on understanding patient pain points and making the digital experience more straightforward.

The “elevated cart & checkout experience” initiative for CVS Health aligned the pharmacy’s digital interface with established e-commerce standards. Through user-centric design, Kodali’s team achieved a 25 percent reduction in customer support calls related to digital transactions and a 15 percent increase in completed orders.

Using technology for patient-centric care

Kodali combines technical expertise with an understanding of patient needs to improve pharmacy services. He has implemented emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, advanced automation, and reactive programming to make services more accessible and adaptable.

His expertise in reactive programming was evident in using RxJS to manage asynchronous data streams and optimize data flow. Kodali’s strategic approach involved using operators like switchMap, mergeMap, and combineLatest to make complex data handling smoother. These technical skills led to practical benefits for users, such as faster response times and a more personalized experience.

“Personalization is key,” he continues. “We’re at a point where patients want healthcare solutions that fit their specific needs.” Kodali prioritizes security, using tools like Nexus IQ, Checkmarx, and Sonar Scans to maintain a secure development environment. These efforts led to a 40 percent reduction in identified security vulnerabilities across CVS Health’s digital platforms.

A new era of pharmacy services with a recognizable impact

Kodali’s dedication to transforming retail pharmacy services has also earned him recognition in the industry. In 2024, Kodali was honored with a Global Recognition Award for his excellence in advancing the retail pharmacy sector. This award highlights his efforts in patient-centered innovations and his role in changing how pharmacy services are delivered.

Kodali sees retail pharmacies expanding in daily patient care, particularly as chronic conditions and an aging population increase healthcare demands. “It’s about making healthcare local and approachable,” Kodali says. Patients should feel like they have a trusted partner just around the corner—or just a click away.”

“If what we build can help someone get the care they need, when they need it, without unnecessary stress—that’s the real win,” he notes. His work continues to focus on making healthcare more accessible through digital innovation, with an emphasis on practical solutions that serve patient needs effectively.