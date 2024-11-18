Mass of contradictions: Creating new foods from fungal mycelia

Fungi growing on a tree in a wood in England. Image by © Tim Sandle.

Scientists from Technical University of Denmark have teamed up with Copenhagen Michelin-starred chefs to unveil an innovative fermentation product (a new product made by growing fungi). The aim was to combine science with high-end gastronomy to demonstrate the simplicity of fermentation-made products. The researchers deployed the process biomass fermentation – similar to beer or yoghurt production – to show what caused mycelium to grow rapidly on sustainable materials.

The research focus was on the rapidly growing root structure – or mycelium – of the oyster mushroom and how this could be used to develop new alternative meat and seafood products.

While ‘fruiting bodies’ of fungi are among the most widely eaten in the world, the culinary qualities of its root structure has rarely been explored. The scientists found mycelial mass to have good nutritional qualities as well as, in the case of oyster mushrooms, low levels of toxins and allergens.

Lead researcher Dr Loes van Dam of the university’s Novo Nordisk Center for Biosustainability states: “Food extends far beyond academic research, so it was vital that – as well as establishing that this new product is safe and nutritious – we were able to work with chefs to demonstrate that it could be part of an enjoyable dining experience.”

Loes van Dam continues: “Fungi offer huge unexplored potential to feed our growing population, providing nutritious and sustainable sources of protein with a fraction of the emissions and land needed to farm animals, and because they grow rapidly on food and agricultural byproducts, they can play a major role in contributing to a circular economy.”

Loes van Dam also notes the growing number of possibilities: “There are millions of fungi species waiting to be investigated for gastronomic use, but varieties producing widely eaten mushrooms are a great place to start. As we found, the mycelium of the oyster mushroom is safe, nutritious and above all delicious.”

These findings come as a new report reveals Denmark and other Nordic countries are taking a leading position in alternative protein research. The new product made from oyster mushrooms’ rapidly growing root structure is said to be tasty, sustainable and nutritious.

The resulting product was rich in protein and contained important micronutrients such as vitamin B5 and provitamin D2.

The findings come as the first-ever analysis of European research into alternative proteins such as plant-based foods, cultivated meat, and fermentation-made foods reveals that Denmark is at the forefront of this field.

The research was part of a project funded by nonprofit and think tank the Good Food Institute. The research appears in the journal Food Science. The research is titled “GastronOmics: Edibility and safety of mycelium of the oyster mushroom Pleurotus ostreatus.”