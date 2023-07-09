Marine heat waves causing mass seabird die-offs

Tufted Puffin, the species most affected by a recent seabird die-off in the Pribilof Islands, AK. Near Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. Credit -Sarah Schoen, U.S. Geological Survey, Alaska Science Center. Public domain.

Recent marine heat waves are being linked to an unprecedented die-off of seabirds that is now occurring annually as the seas get warmer.

New research led by the University of Washington used data collected by coastal residents along beaches from central California to Alaska to understand how seabirds have fared in recent decades.

The research, published in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series, shows that persistent marine heat waves have been leading to massive seabird die-offs months later.

“This is truly a global data set that asked a global-sized question: Does a warming world significantly impact marine birds, among the top predators in the nearshore marine environment?” said co-author Julia Parrish, a professor of aquatic and fishery sciences at the UW and executive director of the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team, known as COASST.

“We find a dramatic delayed effect,” she said. “A warmer ocean, and certainly a suddenly warmer ocean as happens during an El Niño or a marine heat wave, will result in the death of hundreds of thousands to millions of marine birds within one to 6 months of the temperature increase.”

Marine heat waves have gained the attention of scientists recently, according to Science Daily. Readers may remember the unusually warm ocean surface off the Pacific Northwest nicknamed “the blob” that persisted from 2014-2016. The warming ocean surfaces are also associated with prop\longed El Nino events.

Previous research by the University of Washington’s researchers linked recent ocean warming to individual die-offs among seabirds, including common murres, Cassin’s auklets, and tufted puffins. This study takes a broader approach.

Parrish explained: “Rather than track the specific numbers of any one species, this study measures the magnitude of mortality events, regardless of seabird species, above long-term normal.”

“We asked: What rate are carcasses washing in, over what portion of coastline, and for how many months? Larger-magnitude events are those that push up all these measures.”

The study used surveys of beach-cast birds from 1993 to 2021 between central California and Alaska. Truly massive mortality events, with death tolls most likely exceeding a quarter million birds, occurred roughly once per decade. But between 2014 and 2019, five events met this mortality threshold, reports Phys. org.

Analysis shows that these extraordinary die-offs were statistically linked to persistently warmer conditions in the Northeast Pacific in the preceding months. Some birds, including murres, puffins, auklets, and shearwaters, suffered much more than others.

The study included more than 90,000 surveys of 106 seabird species on more than 1,000 beaches, collected by four citizen science projects. The largest area was covered by the UW-based COASST program, spanning northern California to Alaska.

Additional data came from BeachCOMBERS and Beach Watch, both in central California, and the British Columbia Beached Bird Survey, in Canada. These organizations train participants to search local beaches for dead birds and submit their findings.

The data show that carcasses began to wash up a few months after the warming began and followed a roughly three-year pattern. The exact cause of each die-off is different, but all are related to warming.

“With this intensity of warming, like the looming El Niño in the Pacific or the current marine heatwave in the North Atlantic, we are facing a new ocean,” Parrish said. “One with fewer birds.”