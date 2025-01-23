Marijo Cepernic: The automotive engineer shaping the future of mobility

Photo courtesy of Marijo Cepernic

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Marijo Cepernic is an automotive engineer who contributes technical expertise and practical ideas to advancements in his field. At AVL North America, he oversees projects that aim to improve mobility by applying AI to optimize testing methods and support electric vehicle development. Marijo’s journey is one of leadership, as he works to create real-world impact by enabling U.S. manufacturers to remain competitive in a global market.

An early interest in engineering

Growing up, Marijo was curious about how things functioned and was often found disassembling and reassembling parts to learn their inner workings. This curiosity fueled his academic career as Marijo gained a mechanical engineering degree specializing in mechatronics and robotics. He distinguished himself academically, graduating in the top 5% of his class.

Joining AVL and professional growth

After completing his studies, Marijo began his career at AVL, a company specializing in automotive testing systems — the perfect role for someone fascinated by the mechanics of movement. Marijo quickly gained recognition for his expertise, being assigned to projects such as Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) simulations, advanced co-simulation systems, and real-time embedded systems. His work contributed to solving industry challenges and setting new standards in developing, testing, and optimizing automotive technologies.

One of Marijo’s key projects involved leading a multi million battery testing laboratory for a major electric vehicle company. During this project, he simulated the real-world conditions these batteries would face, ranging from extreme temperatures to varying altitudes. He gained expertise in battery and engine optimization, carbon management and emissions reduction, and advanced communication networks throughout the process.

“What distinguishes my work is the integration of machine learning into automotive testing,” Marijo said. “By leveraging AI to analyze massive datasets, I’ve enhanced testing efficiency, reduced costs, and accelerated time-to-market for new technologies.”

Efforts in automotive sustainability

As part of this project, Marijo’s work has increasingly focused on automotive sustainability. As the world continues to focus on reducing carbon emissions by transitioning to electric and hybrid vehicles, his efforts have supported progress in the automotive industry.

“Every decision we make in this industry has an environmental impact,” Marijo says. “My goal is to minimize negative impacts by designing innovative and sustainable systems.”

Mentorship and industry advocacy

In addition to his technical contributions, Marijo is committed to advancing the development of efficient and reliable vehicles while addressing challenges such as battery performance and carbon emissions. He encourages a culture of continuous improvement within his industry and the broader engineering community, emphasizing collaboration and knowledge-sharing. His mentorship aims to foster this culture.

A reliable, efficient, and clean future

Moving forward, Marijo sees a future of efficient and reliable vehicles, addressing the challenges of battery performance while eliminating carbon emissions. His work is impacting the automotive industry and helping shape the future of mobility, sustainability, and technology. Marijo Cepernic aims to inspire others to build on his contributions, promoting lifelong curiosity and a passion for innovation.