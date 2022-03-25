Connect with us

Making the burger restaurant cup environmentally friendly with new fiber technology

New cup lids based on based on the technology of cellulose molding – get ready to sip from one soon.

Every year, more than 300 billion plastic lids (representing 1.5 million tons of plastic) are estimated to be produced. The majority of these end up in landfill and as litter in the world’s oceans, with the dangers of entering the food chain.

To partly address the polluting effects of plastics, a Swedish collaboration has occurred, drawing together three innovative companies who are seeking to be at the forefront of sustainability: PulPac, Liplid and MAX Burgers.

The firms are pushing for the replacement of the traditional plastic lid with a sustainable fiber-based alternative.

The innovation is based on PulPac’s fiber forming technology. This has made it possible to make the unique lid from fiber. The production output is referred to as Dry Molded Fiber, which is based on the technology of cellulose molding, which is in keeping the circular economy paradigm.

The resultant product offers benefits such as structural strength, undercuts, de-nesting, advanced geometries. The manufacturing process offers control of material thickness making it possible to produce very thin fiber products.

In addition, the dry process requires fewer water resources and has a lower energy demand than comparable manufacturing processes. This leads to a reduced carbon dioxide footprint.

PulPac’s technology is also said to offer competitive unit economics. This is to the degree that it could be possible to replace single-use plastics at global scale, provided the political will is present and an economic strategy can be developed.

Liplid have used the technology to produce a fully recyclable, plastic free and biodegradable cup lid, and this has been made available to the Scandinavian hamburger chain MAX Burgers for use with their beverage range. As well as possessing the environmental credentials of the fiber technology, the design process also requires 25 percent fewer materials.

MAX Burgers, which seeks to compensate for the food’s impact on the environment, will start to roll out the Liplid in all their restaurants in Sweden during 2022. 

Commenting on the innovation, Sanna Fager, Chief Commercial Officer at PulPac states: “This has been a fantastic project, where we have adapted Liplid’s brilliant product to our technology – and will manufacture the first series of 2 million lids for Liplid. We look forward to seeing them go live at MAX Burgers”.

As well as being better for the environment, the lid design differs. The lid is placed inside, rather than on, the cup. This helps to prevent leakage and improve the stability. Fewer leaks also improves the drinking experience for the user.

The innovative lid has recently been awarded a 2022 World Star Packaging Award.

