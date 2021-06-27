Major holes in international ozone treaty

Irving Pulp and Paper Mill at Reversing Falls, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada in 2015. Image - Tony Webster from San Francisco, California CC SA 2.0

Significant gaps in the global ozone hole treaty need to be addressed in order to avert stronger climate change together with the risk of serious harm to human health, according to a new report.

Back in 1987, most of the nations around the world signed up to the ‘Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer’. This document was ratified by 197 states. A consideration of the paper from the perspective of 2021 has revealed significant flaws, many of which have come back through advancements in science.

The researchers argue that the treaty has developed too many gaps to fully repair the ozone layer.

Why does ozone matter?

Ozone is important for the planet. Ozone functions protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the Sun. This has great significance for climate control, in that plants cannot live and grow in heavy ultraviolet radiation.

Ozone is formed through chemical reactions, beginning with the oxidation of volatile organic compounds. The reaction forms chemical radicals, and these serve to drive reactions between nitrous oxide and other compounds to produce ozone in the presence of sunlight.

Most ozone resides about 9 to 18 miles above Earth in the ozone layer, an atmospheric band within the stratosphere.

Another concern with climate change, particulate matter (PM2.5) acts like a sponge for the radicals needed to generate ozone pollution, pulling them up and preventing them from producing ozone.

New report

The new report pulls out a range of issues with the original protocol. These include unaccounted for sources of damaging gases, like CFC and HFC emissions. These ‘new’ products are being detected in the atmosphere.

In addition, the researchers find evidence of leakages of ozone depleting substances from old air conditioners, refrigerators and insulating foams, beyond the level originally assessed. There are also inadvertent releases of ozone-depleting gases from some manufacturing processes, together with emissions of the ozone-depleting gas, nitrous oxide, stemming mostly from agricultural activities.

To remediate this, the report sets out a program for controlling the emissions of substances that have slipped through the treaty up to now.

The report appears in Nature Communications, and it is titled “Unfinished business after five decades of ozone-layer science and policy.”