Mahadu Vinayak Kurkute: Delivering IT service management for a global manufacturing leader

Mahadu Kurkute has over two decades of experience in IT service management, specializing in aligning technology operations with the strategic and operational needs of a global manufacturing enterprise. With ITIL-certified expertise, he focuses on implementing efficient, resilient, and secure IT services that support business objectives.

Implementing automated patch management for system security

To address increasing cybersecurity challenges, Mahadu developed an automated patch management system that covers over 4,000 servers worldwide. Transitioning from manual processes to an automated framework, this initiative improved the organization’s ability to respond to zero-day vulnerabilities. The system enhanced security measures ensured compliance with regulatory standards, and streamlined operational workflows, reducing manual intervention.

Improving the IT service catalog for user experience

As the leader of a global team supporting 35,000 users, Mahadu redesigned the IT service catalog to improve usability and functionality. This effort consolidated over 100 IT services into a more intuitive platform, enhancing productivity and enabling actionable performance insights for organizational leaders. The streamlined design has made accessing IT services more efficient for end users.

Deploying integrated risk management for compliance oversight

To enhance the organization’s risk management capabilities, Mahadu introduced an Integrated Risk Management (IRM) system. This system provides real-time insights into compliance and risk metrics, automates workflows, and minimizes potential threats. By enabling proactive decision-making, the IRM system has improved the organization’s ability to monitor and manage risks effectively.

Improving incident response for business continuity

Mahadu led a redesign of the organization’s incident management processes, achieving a 30% reduction in resolution times for critical disruptions. This improvement minimized downtime, strengthened operational stability, and ensured the continuity of business activities during IT incidents.

Streamlining asset management for strategic planning

Mahadu developed a Configuration and Asset Management Database encompassing 40,000 assets. This centralized database serves as a “single source of truth,” providing critical data to support strategic planning for asset allocation, upgrades, and lifecycle management. This initiative has enabled the organization to optimize resources and meet business objectives more effectively.

Integrating ServiceNow for mobile device management

By integrating Airwatch with ServiceNow, Mahadu brought real-time visibility to mobile asset usage across the organization. This integration not only supports executive decision-making but also aligns with the company’s efficiency goals, streamlining operations in diverse operational hubs.

Adopting managed service models

Under Mahadu’s guidance, the organization transitioned from a staff augmentation model to a managed service approach. This change reduced operational costs while maintaining consistent service quality. The transition has contributed to the organization’s long-term efficiency goals.

Managing annual infrastructure maintenance

Overseeing the annual maintenance of 3,000 applications and 4,000 devices, Mahadu ensures that operations remain uninterrupted. His strategic planning and proactive resolution of potential issues have become integral to the company’s robust operational stability.

Standardizing IT service management policies

Mahadu implemented standardized IT Service Management policies across areas such as incident, change, release, and configuration management. These policies have created a consistent and reliable framework for delivering IT services, meeting industry standards, and adapting to organizational needs.

IT as a strategic enabler

Mahadu’s contributions have supported the operational and strategic needs of a global manufacturing enterprise. His work in automation, risk management, and service standardization has streamlined IT operations and reinforced the role of IT as a critical enabler of organizational growth. According to Mahadu, “IT plays a crucial role in supporting the business’s ability to adapt and grow.”

In Mahadu’s words: “IT isn’t just about operations — it’s about creating a foundation that enables the business to thrive, adapt, and grow.”