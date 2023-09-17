Connect with us

Lowering insider threats through awareness and culture

Organisations need to pivot, channel resources, and focus on addressing the subtleties and complexities of internal threats.
Be careful, hackers are looking at your data. Image by Tim Sandle
In a world where data fuels progress, the importance of National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM), which runs through September 2023, cannot be overstated. The optimal position is that only authorized individuals can access vulnerable parts of an information technology system. However, all too often firms have weak controls and this leads to internal vulnerabilities, whether intentional or accidental.

An ‘insider’ refers any person who has or once had authorised access to or knowledge of an organization’s digital resources, including personnel, facilities, information, equipment, networks, and systems.

Steve Santamaria, CEO, Folio Photonics tells Digital Journal how the campaign highlights the “stark reality that employees, strategic partners, and other insiders with authorized access can inadvertently or intentionally inflict significant damage. This threat transcends industries, affecting both government entities and private businesses, as trust and access intersect in today’s interconnected digital landscape.”

The September event should not be considered as an entirely new concept. What is important is to build upon solutions not only in relation to the numbers and types of threats, but also to address internal cultural issues.

For instance, the September 2023 NITAM extends beyond simply shedding light on the issue. In addition, Santamaria states that this should drive companies to seek effective mitigations. These include “an active archive, which is an advanced technology designed to provide efficient and secure data storage while enabling quick access and retrieval of information.”

Expanding on this, Santamaria states: “Unlike traditional archival systems that store data in a passive, offline state, an active archive maintains data in a more accessible and readily available form, making it easier to search, retrieve, and analyse.”

Organisations need to pivot, channel resources, and focus on addressing the subtleties and complexities of internal threats.

In addition, within the context of insider threats, Santamaria says that “an immutable active archive serves as a robust defence due to its unique qualities. By ensuring data immutability, it maintains the integrity of stored information and creates a traceable record of interactions.”

The overall advantages of this approach and pinpointed by Santamaria are: “This traceability acts as a deterrent against malicious insider actions and aids forensic analysis during security breaches. Moreover, its alignment with regulatory compliance standards ensures adherence to legal requirements. Last but not least, real-time monitoring capabilities can further enhance its effectiveness by promptly identifying unauthorized activities.”

Santamaria  concludes that “NITAM stands as an annual rallying cry—a time to renew our commitment to cybersecurity and acknowledge that, while trust is invaluable, preparedness is non-negotiable.”

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

