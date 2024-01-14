Low code joins AI on the ascendancy path in 2024

Sotheby's sold the original source code for the World Wide Web for $5.4 million — © AFP Martin BUREAU

As the AI boom continues, low code will become increasingly popular, integration will reinforce better organizational design, and legacy systems will be obsolete. This is according to Peter Kreslins, CTO of Digibee (a low-code enterprise integration platform as a service (eiPaaS) company).

Why in the world of AI and its increasing application and scope would low code be on a similar ascent? Kreslins draws the connections, noting: “There are parallels between AI and low code use cases and adoptions. AI is helping organizations and individuals to analyse, interpret and manage massive data sets, as well as create initial drafts of content, find answers to questions and interpret medical images such as x-rays.”

Low-code platforms are designed for professional developers and non-technical business users.

In outlining why both applications are seeing growth, Kreslins finds: “Across all use cases, AI is skyrocketing. Similarly, low code removes much of the burden of writing actual code: It takes much less time to provide high-level direction, which low-code systems convert to code. This is similar to the ways generative AI systems, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, save time producing text or images based on high-level direction.”

Agility is another reason for this take-up, as Kreslins spells out: “As organizations look to expand software development to citizen developers to increase productivity and agility, and to free developers to focus more on system design and architecture and less on coding, low code enables such initiatives. Therefore, we expect the use of low code will also increase in 2024.”

Integration will support better organizational design, especially as the WFH/hybrid work models continue

Agility is also an important watch-word when it comes to cloud solutions, Kreslins finds. He observes: “Modern integration platforms, particularly those that were born in the cloud, offer organizations the opportunity to substantially enhance core principles of organizational design – including efficiency, scalability, flexibility and accountability – so much so that organizations that leverage born-in-the-cloud platforms to enhance these organizational design principles will outperform their industry peers in meaningfully measurable ways.”

This trend leads Kreslins to predict that in 2024 we will see just how: “Modern integration platforms can integrate any modern or legacy systems to provide remote and hybrid workers the same user experience as working in the office.”

Legacy systems – are they becoming obsolete?

Is it time for firms to plan to ditch their older technologies? Not necessarily, predicts Kreslins . The expert finds: “Legacy systems can otherwise be described simply as systems that are in place and working. That’s a reasonable but perhaps too charitable description, as the reality is that legacy software is a substantial barrier to innovation and change.”

To do so requires a functional, effective platform. Here Kreslins states: “Modern integration platforms can integrate legacy systems with modern systems, enabling organizations to continue using legacy systems that perform well as part of their modern IT stack if they prefer. Legacy systems are becoming obsolete, but they are expensive to replace in industries such as financial services, so integrating them prolongs their use and enables them to support innovation and change.”