Love is…cleaning up your computer

Photo: Philipp Katzenberger via unsplash.com

Forget Valentine’s Day, in the U.S. it is national ‘Clean Out Your Computer Day’. This event, which offers an alternative to the commodification of romance, is observed on the second Monday of February. For 2022, it was on February 14.

This day serves as a reminder for organizations to not only clear space to keep devices running smoothly, but also assess the overall function of their IT environment. So, if your computer or other digital device is running ssssslooowly, then the day is designed to trigger you to take some action.

For example, you may wish to clean up the clutter by:

Creating and storing items in relevant folders.

Removing unused shortcuts (this will not uninstall programs).

With a right click, “auto-arrange” for a neat grid.

In addition, files and folders can be organized; junk, duplicate files and emails can be removed; old material can be archived; programs can be removed from the computer’s start-up; the hard drive can be defragmented; and important files can be backed-up.

To gain an understanding of the themes underpinning this year’s event, Digital Journal caught up with industry expert Keith Neilson, Technical Evangelist at CloudSphere.

Neilson places the recent events surrounding the coronavirus and the impact upon the workplace central to the scene setting, stating: “Over the past two years, the pandemic has prompted many companies to establish permanent remote work capabilities.”

The impact of this has led many firms to race, as Neilson puts it: “to adopt a multi-cloud IT infrastructure to optimize cost performance, avoid vendor lock-in, and increase reliability by distributing cyber assets. However, this rapid migration of sensitive data from on-premises to multiple clouds has left countless organizations unsure of the assets within their IT environment.”

Neilson sees this as “a dangerous liability.”

This why, says Neilson, “National Clean Out Your Computer Day serves as a reminder for both individuals and organizations alike”.

This means “to go beyond just deleting files to clear space and take inventory of their cyber assets. Without complete visibility of your cyber assets, vulnerabilities can go undetected, causing devastating security incidents.”