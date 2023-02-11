Looping filament of plasma snaps off the sun’s north pole, creating a polar vortex

On August 31, 2012 a long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupted out into space at 4:36 p.m. EDT. Source - NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. CC SA 2.0.

Images from NASA have revealed an immense band of plasma apparently swirling around the Sun’s north pole. This “solar polar vortex,” which lasted eight hours, is something new for solar scientists,

The vortex formed after a giant plasma filament located at 55 degrees latitude broke off from the sun’s surface. It then tumbled down and began circling the star’s north pole at thousands of miles a minute before disappearing, according to Live Science.

The event was so impressive that it went viral on Twitter when Tamitha Skov, a science communicator and research scientist at The Aerospace Corporation in California, posted footage(opens in new tab) of the event captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

A polar vortex on the sun?

Here on Earth, we have become very familiar with polar vortexes, which have been around since the planet’s atmosphere was first formed. The tropospheric polar vortex was first described by scientists in 1852.

The stratospheric vortex’s SSWs were discovered in 1952 with radiosonde observations at altitudes higher than 20 km.

The polar vortex became a “buzzword,” especially in the media and in weather forecasts, after the winter of 2013-2014.

However, with the space telescopes being used today, we have also seen polar vortexes on Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. Even Saturn’s moon, Titan, appears to have one. And it seems like we can now add the sun to the list of heavenly bodies sporting a polar vortex.

Polar storms as seen on Mars on April 27, 1999, with the NASA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2. Source – NASA, Public Domain.

Plasma and magnetic fields

Basically, a long filament of plasma, the electrically charged gas all starts are made of, shot out of the sun’s surface, creating a huge, looping feature called a prominence.

These prominences are common and can loop into space for hundreds of thousands of miles as solar plasma spirals along tangled magnetic field lines.

A magnetic field exerts a force on particles known as the Lorentz force, according to Georgia State University’s HyperPhysics website. The force acting on an electrically charged particle in a magnetic field depends on the magnitude of the charge, the velocity of the particle, and the strength of the magnetic field.

The Lorentz force has the peculiar property that it causes particles to move at right angles to their original motion. Magnetic fields are generated by the motion of electric charges. They are also dipolar, meaning that they have a north and south pole.

This LASCO C2 image, taken 8 January 2002, shows a widely spreading coronal mass ejection (CME) as it blasts more than a billion tons of matter out into space at millions of kilometers per hour. Source – NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. CC SA 2.0.

On their own, the plasma filaments pose no threat to Earth. However, erupting filaments can lead to the release of enormous, fast-moving blobs of plasma and magnetic fields called coronal mass ejections (CMEs), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NASA) Space Weather Prediction Center.

If one of these electrically charged blobs happens to pass over Earth, it can damage satellites, trigger widespread power-grid failures and push colorful auroras to be visible at much lower latitudes than usual.

The National Center for Atmospheric Research says increased solar activity at the particular location of the event is a common feature of the 11-year solar cycle, during which the sun builds up to “solar maximum,” flips its polarity, then resets to “solar minimum.”

The sun is projected to reach its next solar maximum in 2024, so it’s entirely possible we’ll see more strange solar phenomena between now and then.