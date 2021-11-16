Longest partial lunar eclipse in six centuries to occur on Friday morning

Partial Lunar Eclipse on January 31, 2018, taken at Riverside Cemetery in Macon, Georgia. Source - Stephen Rahn from Macon, GA, Public Domain

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years is due to take place between November 18 and 19, and the gorgeous phenomenon will be visible in all 50 U.S. states.

To be precise, NASA forecasts that the almost-total eclipse of the Micro Beaver Full Moon will last around 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds — beginning at approximately 2:19 a.m. EST (7:19 a.m. UTC); reaching its maximum around 4 a.m. EST (9 a.m. UTC), and ending at 5:47 a.m. EST (10:47 a.m. UTC).

So, what is a Micro Beaver Full Moon? A beaver moon is a name given to the first (and usually the only) full moon of November. Historically, the name likely originated with the Algonquin people, and the month was the last chance to stock up on beaver furs before winter in North America.

“This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead,” says the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

A micro moon is the opposite of a super moon. It occurs when the moon reaches the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, making it appear especially tiny in the night sky. November’s full micro moon may be smaller than what you’re used to seeing, but when it’s fully illuminated it will still be easy to spot.

According to CTV News Canada, close to 97 percent of the moon will be covered by the umbra at the peak of the eclipse, so it is nearly a total eclipse.

The length of the eclipse is impressive, to say the least, and makes it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, according to the Holcomb Observatory at Indiana’s Butler University.

NASA also says this partial lunar eclipse will be the longest one in the 21st century.

The eclipse happens in five main stages

The first stage is when the moon enters penumbra, “when the moon’s leading edge enters the pale outer fringe of Earth’s shadow: the penumbra,” according to Space.com.

The second stage occurs when the moon enters umbra when the “moon’s leading-edge slips into the umbra, where no direct sunlight reaches.” This is the beginning of the eclipse.

The third stage is the maximum of the partial eclipse when the moon gives off its reddish glow.

Phase four occurs when the moon leaves umbra, followed by phase five when the moon leaves penumbra – and the moon will appear as bright as ever.