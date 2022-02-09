Op-Ed: ‘Living with COVID’— Probably not a good idea and missing opportunities

Photo: © POOL/AFP Thomas Frey

The trouble with “living with COVID” is that this thing hasn’t gone away. The latest outbreaks have been far more contagious and severe. New tech is showing a lot of promise. Why pull the plug now? Is COVID about to become cute and cuddly all of a sudden?

This is an extremely adaptable disease. The current outbreak is very severe in terms of numbers. There is no reason at all to believe that this highly destructive virus is in any way under control. The primary policy factors under consideration are deaths andhospitalisations. There’s no overlooks the extremely large numbers of people incapacitated and otherwise disadvantaged.

The scale of economic dislocation caused by this pandemic is astonishing. A major war probably would have been cheaper and less disruptive. It’s flying in the face of facts to assume that somehow COVID will suddenly become easy to live with.

It’s also flying in the face of history. There is no reason to believe that this pandemic cannot recur whenever it feels like it and the world will simply have to deal with it. There are more people on Earth than ever before, and this situation is not getting better; it’s simply now becoming “normal”.

Unlike other diseases, there aren’t even obvious seasonal cycles. There is a definite lack of predictability and each strain seems to be different of itself. Also unpredictable are public policies. The notorious herd immunity idea failed miserably. Similar irresponsible policies were direct causes of massive numbers of infected people.

Add to the list the apparent determination of some politically comatose people to get infected any way they can, and the situation is not good. There is no need to comment on the absolute imbecility of this situation but it’s an added liability in a very dangerous environment.

(No, you don’t have the “right” to infect anyone else. Get that through your thick heads.)

A new strain could be even more lethal, and much more widespread. The simple fact of the matter is that there’s no way of knowing how this pandemic is going to turn next.

Incentives

The only way to manage the pandemic is to actually destroy it. It would be the first time in history that a pandemic has actually been wiped out while in progress.

Unless someone is actually in a hurry to lose a lot of money in workplace occupational health and safety cases, lost production time, etc., beating the pandemic makes more sense than simply putting up with it.

New antiviral technology is extremely interesting and looks good. The idea of a complete shut down of viral replication is a world first, and well worth exploring. The various oral and nasal medications also look promising.

Equally important, it is worth noting that it this is a very clear opportunity to finally beat one of the coronaviruses. More research has been done faster on COVID than practically any other disease in history. More progress has been made in that research’ more quickly than ever before, too. It would be Giving up a lot of progress for no results at all.

This would be an abject failure. How and why is that a good idea? One of the major problems in this world is that problems are never really solved. Disasters just keep happening and people keep being expected to live with those disasters.

It doesn’t work. It never has worked, and it never will work. This is just setting up yet another set of catastrophic phases for future generations. Like pollution, poverty, And the rest of the Idiots’ Whiteboard of Global Blunders, COVID Is now becoming part of the furniture.

How can that possibly be good enough? Was it possible to live with the bubonic plague? Did HIV/AIDS just suddenly go away? How about the multidrug-resistant sexually transmitted diseases pandemics?

If the definition of stupidity is failing to even acknowledge the obvious COVID is setting standards for an almost unbelievable level of future incompetence.

Put it this way; if the death toll was 10 times worse, How would you be feeling about “living with COVID”? The next strain of this virus could do exactly that. There is simply no way of knowing.

Perhaps the one and only moral of history is “Solve the problem before it solves you.” Right now it’s an each-way bet.