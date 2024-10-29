Link.Build helps brands win the SEO game with its new backlink strategy

Photo by Growtika on Unsplash

Link building is an integral part of search engine optimization (SEO). However, traditional link-building strategies that once ruled the Internet are losing their effectiveness. Why? Google’s algorithms are smarter, more intuitive, and focused on delivering useful content. AI advancements have driven this change. As a result, there’s a strong emphasis on semantic keyword strategies. Now, brands must refine their SEO efforts to stay competitive, and the Link.Build agency is helping to do just that.

Doing away with problematic SEO practices

For years, businesses have relied on the numbers game. In other words, the aim was to boost rankings by acquiring as many backlinks as possible. Link-building farms thrived by manipulating search engine results. Doing this floods the web with links from low-quality sites to secure top rankings, which ultimately no longer does any good for your content’s SEO.

Google’s algorithms, such as BERT and MUM, have made traditional link-building less effective. These methods are being replaced by a more content-driven approach, where user intent and content relevance matter more than link quantity.

However, Google has made significant strides in identifying “sneaky” SEO practices. The tech giant now spots and penalizes websites that exploit loopholes by gaming the system. The best approach for brands today is to earn links from reputable sources, not merely amass low-quality links.

SEO tactics that work

Artificial intelligence (AI) has fundamentally changed how SEO works. Search engines no longer focus solely on matching exact keywords; they now analyze the context and meaning behind search queries. AI-powered algorithms can pick up on nuances, intent, and broader themes in content. This shift forces companies to adopt new ranking methods, such as semantic keyword strategies.

Semantic keyword techniques focus on a keyword’s context and intent, rather than an exact keyword match. For example, an exact keyword match could be “best coffee shop in Texas.” Google can retrieve pages with that exact wording. However, someone might type “top cafes in Dallas” or “where to find great coffee in Austin.” Search engines now understand the meaning and intent behind “best coffee shop in Texas” and can return results for related terms like “cafe in Dallas” or “great coffee in Austin.”

The bottom line is that AI focuses on the meaning behind keywords rather than exact matches. Creating content that aligns with what users are searching for — rather than just the keywords they type — helps you connect with your target audience. In turn, this approach attracts links from authoritative sites.

Link building done right

Link.Build follows a quality-over-quantity approach to link building. The agency emphasizes securing sustainable, authoritative backlinks that offer long-term benefits. Through a rigorous vetting process, every link placement is relevant, high-quality, and trustworthy.

Although traditional link-building methods are on the decline, quality backlinks still matter. They help build a brand’s authority, credibility, and search engine visibility. A backlink from a reputable site is like a vote of confidence, and quality backlinks remain a key factor in how Google determines rankings. Therefore, quality-driven link-building remains an effective way to achieve long-term SEO success.

Link.Build also understands that one-size-fits-all methods won’t work in the new SEO era. They tailor their services to each client, so that every brand gets a personalized and effective strategy. As a result, clients can finally move away from outdated link-building methods that don’t deliver positive outcomes.

Getting ahead of the SEO curve

Will SEO continue to change over time? Almost certainly. Link.Build knows that strategies must evolve with the latest advancements. That’s why the agency focuses on quality over quantity when building links, aiming to set the standard for modern, sustainable SEO.

For brands looking to get their products or services in front of the right audience, now is the time to invest in a quality-first approach to SEO. Link.Build offers the customized link-building services businesses need to secure stable rankings.